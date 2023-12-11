Breaking News
Mumbai: How city’s new AC trains will look like
Mumbai: BMC cracks down on its pipe-breakers
Mumbai: Tutor held for smuggling gold worth Rs 1.3 crore
Mumbai: Singing beggar has swiped at least 25 phones in trains
Mumbai: Overflowing Kannamwar Nagar drain finally gets MHADA’s attention
Mumbai: Woman arrested for stealing Rs 26 lakh in cash and jewellery
shot-button
Subscribe Now Subscribe Now
Home > News > India News > Article > Clarification sought from Sahu on unaccounted cash

Clarification sought from Sahu on ‘unaccounted cash’

Updated on: 11 December,2023 07:09 AM IST  |  Ranchi
Agencies |

Top

“Since he is Congress MP, he should make an official statement about how such a big amount of money came to him,” Pandey said

Clarification sought from Sahu on ‘unaccounted cash’

A huge pile of cash has been recovered so far in the searches conducted by the Income Tax department. File pic/Twitter

Listen to this article
Clarification sought from Sahu on ‘unaccounted cash’
x
00:00

Jharkhand Congress in-charge Avinash Pandey on Sunday said that a clarification has been sought from party MP Dheeraj Sahu in connection with the recovery of huge cash. Pandey, however, clarified that is it a private matter of Dheeraj Sahu and the party has nothing to do with it.


“Since he is Congress MP, he should make an official statement about how such a big amount of money came to him,” Pandey said.


He also said, “The party has a clear-cut stand that it is a private matter of Sahu, which has nothing to do with the Congress party. A huge pile of cash has been recovered in the searches conducted by the IT department against Odisha-based Boudh Distillery Pvt. Ltd. and entities linked to it. Premises linked to Sahu were also covered as part of the searches.


‘Why is Rahul silent on IT raid?’

Union Tourism Minister G Kishan Reddy sought to know why Rahul Gandhi was silent on the seizure of crores of rupees from premises allegedly linked to his party MP Dhiraj Prasad Sahu during IT raid.

‘Centre targets only Cong, not BJP?’ 

Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah accused the Centre of targeting only the Congress and not the BJP, in the wake of seizure cash amounting to over Rs 200 crore from premises linked to Jharkhand Congress MP.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

congress ranchi news national news india India news

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK