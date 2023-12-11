Clarification sought from Sahu on ‘unaccounted cash’

“Since he is Congress MP, he should make an official statement about how such a big amount of money came to him,” Pandey said

A huge pile of cash has been recovered so far in the searches conducted by the Income Tax department. File pic/Twitter

Jharkhand Congress in-charge Avinash Pandey on Sunday said that a clarification has been sought from party MP Dheeraj Sahu in connection with the recovery of huge cash. Pandey, however, clarified that is it a private matter of Dheeraj Sahu and the party has nothing to do with it.

“Since he is Congress MP, he should make an official statement about how such a big amount of money came to him,” Pandey said.

He also said, “The party has a clear-cut stand that it is a private matter of Sahu, which has nothing to do with the Congress party. A huge pile of cash has been recovered in the searches conducted by the IT department against Odisha-based Boudh Distillery Pvt. Ltd. and entities linked to it. Premises linked to Sahu were also covered as part of the searches.

‘Why is Rahul silent on IT raid?’

Union Tourism Minister G Kishan Reddy sought to know why Rahul Gandhi was silent on the seizure of crores of rupees from premises allegedly linked to his party MP Dhiraj Prasad Sahu during IT raid.

‘Centre targets only Cong, not BJP?’

Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah accused the Centre of targeting only the Congress and not the BJP, in the wake of seizure cash amounting to over Rs 200 crore from premises linked to Jharkhand Congress MP.

