Several vehicles were set on fire during the clashes in Mhow, Madhya Pradesh, on Sunday. Pic/PTI

Listen to this article Clashes erupt in Madhya Pradesh after stone-pelting at rally celebrating India's Champions Trophy 2025 victory x 00:00

Clashes broke out in the Mhow town of Madhya Pradesh's Indore district on Sunday after a rally celebrating the Indian cricket team's ICC Champions Trophy 2025 final victory was allegedly pelted with stones, locals claimed.

Mhow is located about 25 kilometres from the Indore district headquarters.

Speaking to PTI, Indore Collector Ashish Singh said the situation was under control and forces had been deployed in the area.

"How it happened will be ascertained later. As of now, the situation is under control," he stated.

A police officer, however, said that the dispute which occurred between two parties during the celebratory rally led to stone pelting and arson.

Deputy Inspector General of Police Nimish Agarwal told PTI, "A rally was being taken out in Mhow to celebrate India's Champions Trophy victory. During this, some people had an altercation that escalated into the two parties pelting each other with stones."

Incidents of arson also took place and, according to initial information, some vehicles were damaged.

The clashes sparked panic in multiple areas of the town, locals claimed.

A group of young cricket enthusiasts had organised a rally to celebrate India's victory against New Zealand in the Champions Trophy 2025 finals.

However, as they approached the Jama Masjid area, a large group of individuals allegedly began hurling stones at them, leading to chaos and forcing them to abandon their motorcycles and flee, the locals claimed.

In the aftermath, some people set fire to a number of the abandoned motorcycles, further escalating tensions, they said.

Local authorities acted swiftly to bring the situation under control, PTI reported.

Police sources said Superintendent of Police (Indore Rural) Hitika Wasal reached Mhow to assess the circumstances firsthand and take necessary measures to restore law and order.

According to sources, police personnel have been deployed in the affected areas to prevent further violence.

Agarwal said the forces reached the spot after receiving information about the clashes and brought the situation under control.

"A police force has been stationed there. There is no information of any casualties," he added.

Set a target of 252 by New Zealand, India completed the task with four wickets and six balls to spare to win their third Champions Trophy title, after 2002 and 2013.

