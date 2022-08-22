Breaking News
Updated on: 22 August,2022 06:08 PM IST  |  New Delhi
PTI |

The students were staging a protest on the campus alleging that they have not received their fellowship in over a year

Clashes in JNU, ABVP says over dozen students injured

Jawaharlal Nehru University. File Pic


Over a dozen students were injured on Monday allegedly after security guards at JNU roughed them up for protesting on campus, ABVP claimed.


The students were staging a protest on the campus alleging that they have not received their fellowship in over a year, a member from the RSS-backed student group said.

"Over a dozen suffered injuries after Cyclops attacked them on the order of administration," ABVP activist Ambuj said.


Cyclops is the firm tasked with managing security on the Jawaharlal Nehru University campus.

