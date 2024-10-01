Breaking News
Climate activist Sonam Wangchuk's detention at Singhu border is unacceptable: Rahul Gandhi

Updated on: 01 October,2024 09:03 AM IST  |  New Delhi
PTI |

Top

He attributed the responsibility for the detention to Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Rahul Gandhi. Pic/PTI

The Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, on Tuesday criticised the Delhi Police's detention of climate activist Sonam Wangchuk and his supporters at the Singhu border, describing it as "unacceptable." "The detention of Sonam Wangchuk ji and hundreds of Ladakhis who were peacefully marching for environmental and constitutional rights is unacceptable," Rahul Gandhi stated in a post on X.


He attributed the responsibility for the detention to Prime Minister Narendra Modi. "Why are elderly citizens being detained at Delhi's border for standing up for Ladakh's future? Modi ji, as with the farmers, this 'Chakravyuh' will be broken, and so will your arrogance. You will have to listen to Ladakh's voice," he added.


Wangchuk and his supporters were detained by Delhi Police on late Monday night. Section 163 of the BNS has been imposed at the Delhi borders, Delhi Police announced. Wangchuk also shared news of his detention on the social media platform 'X'.


"I AM BEING DETAINED... along with 150 padyatris at Delhi Border, by a police force of hundreds, some say 1,000. Many elderly men & women in their 80s and a few dozen Army veterans... Our fate is unknown. We were on the most peaceful march to Bapu's Samadhi... in the largest democracy in the world, the mother of democracy... Hai Ram!" Wangchuk posted.

Wangchuk and other volunteers embarked on a foot march from Leh to New Delhi to urge the Centre to resume dialogue with Ladakh's leadership regarding their demands. One of their key demands is for Ladakh to be included in the Sixth Schedule of the Constitution, which would grant law-making powers to the local population to protect their land and cultural identity.

The march began in Leh on September 1. Earlier, on reaching Himachal Pradesh on September 14, Wangchuk emphasised their mission's purpose. "We are on a mission to remind the government of the promise it made to us five years ago," he stated. Wangchuk has advocated for statehood, inclusion under the Sixth Schedule of the Indian Constitution--which grants special rights to tribal communities--and stronger ecological protections for Ladakh.

Previously, Sonam Wangchuk completed a nine-day fast in Leh to draw the authorities' attention to the importance of safeguarding Ladakh's fragile mountain ecology and indigenous people. After the abrogation of Article 370 in August 2019, Jammu and Kashmir was split into two Union Territories: Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh.

