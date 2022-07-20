Cloudburst: 13 structures washed away, 20 damaged in flashfloods in Jammu and Kashmir's Doda

Top districts officials, including Deputy Commissioner Vikas Sharma, Senior Superintendent of Police Abdul Qayoom and Thathri Sub-Divisional Magistrate Ather Amin Zargar reached the spot and took stock of the situation

Thirteen structures, including a school building, were washed away and at least 20 others got partially damaged in flash floods triggered due to cloudburst in Jammu and Kashmir's Doda district on Wednesday, officials said.

Top districts officials, including Deputy Commissioner Vikas Sharma, Senior Superintendent of Police Abdul Qayoom and Thathri Sub-Divisional Magistrate Ather Amin Zargar reached the spot and took stock of the situation.

Allama Iqbal Memorial Educational Institution, a house, eight 'gharats' (small mills) and three shops got washed away in the flashfloods due to the cloudburst in Tanta area of Kahara tehsil, SDM Zargar said.

A portion of the Kahara tourism reception centre, Bhadarwah Development Authority, was badly damaged. More than 20 structures were partially damaged, but no loss of life or serious injury was reported, he added.

DC Sharma said, "We are assessing the loss and relief will be provided as per rules."

He also said some essential items will be provided as quick relief from Red Cross organisation.

Meanwhile, the district administration has issued an advisory in view of inclement weather conditions.

It asked the public to remain vigilant and keep themselves away from River Chenab in view of the rise in water level in the river and apprehension of flash floods in streams and river tributaries.

