CM Biren Singh steps down amid Manipur turmoil

Updated on: 10 February,2025 08:17 AM IST  |  Imphal
On Saturday, Singh convened a meeting with BJP-led ruling alliance MLAs at the CM Secretariat.

Manipur CM Biren Singh

CM Biren Singh steps down amid Manipur turmoil
Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh on Sunday tendered his resignation to Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla at the Raj Bhavan in Imphal. In a letter to governor, Singh said, “It has been an honour to serve the people of Manipur thus far. I am extremely grateful to the central government for time actions, interventions, developmental work and implementation of various projects for safeguarding the interests of every single Manipuri.”


“My sincere request to the Central government through your good office is to continue with the same,” the letter added. He also requested the Centre to continue the “crackdown on border infiltration and to formulate policy for the deportation of the illegal immigrants and the fight against drugs and narco terrorism.” The CM urged the Central government “to continue the stringent and fool-proof revised mechanism of Free Movement Regime (FMR) with the biometric being stringently applied time bound and faster border which is underway.”


On Saturday, Singh convened a meeting with BJP-led ruling alliance MLAs at the CM Secretariat. The meeting was held in the wake of the opposition Congress seeking to move a no-confidence motion against the government led by Singh. More than 250 people have been killed and thousands rendered homeless since ethnic violence broke out in the state in May 2023.


