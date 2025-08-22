Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis on Friday countered Rahul Gandhi’s ‘vote chori’ allegations, citing BJP MLA Atul Bhosale’s claim that former CM Prithviraj Chavan’s family members voted in multiple places. Fadnavis said Congress stands exposed and urged Gandhi to respond, while also seeking support for NDA’s vice-presidential candidate

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Friday slammed the Congress for ‘vote chori’ claims made by Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi. While speaking about the claims made by Congress and Rahul Gandhi regarding its "vote theft" allegations, CM Fadnavis, in a befitting reply, claimed that the BJP MLA from Satara district has exposed how the opposition party itself indulges in such fraudulent means.

While addressing the media on Friday, CM Fadnavis asserted, “BJP MLA Atul Bhosale has exposed how family members and associates of former CM and senior Congress leader Prithviraj Chavan were involved in voting in more than one place,” as cited by news agency PTI.

Bhosale defeated Chavan from the Karad South Assembly constituency in the November 2024 state polls.

The Chief Minister further said, “The Congress stands exposed. Our MLA (Bhosale) has clearly shown how the Congress is indulging in vote theft. It is up to Rahul Gandhi to respond to this revelation,” as cited by PTI.

Earlier this month, senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi made allegations of "vote chori" in elections, accusing the Election Commission of India (ECI) of colluding with the ruling BJP. The Congress leader also claimed that the poll body had not performed its duty of enforcing the 'one man, one vote' principle.

Rahul Gandhi, while criticising the opposition and the Election Commission, cited data from the 2024 Lok Sabha polls to claim that more than 1 lakh votes were "stolen" through five types of manipulation in the Mahadevapura Assembly segment of the Bangalore Central Lok Sabha seat in Karnataka.

While replying to a question about the upcoming vice-presidential elections, Maharashtra CM Fadnavis said that he had spoken to Uddhav Thackeray and Sharad Pawar and sought their support for NDA candidate C. P. Radhakrishnan.

While addressing the vice-president elections, the CM highlighted, "The election for the post of Vice-President is non-partisan. There is no whip. I told them that since they espouse the Marathi and Maharashtra asmita (pride), they should support him. Radhakrishnan is the Maharashtra Governor and a registered voter in Mumbai," as per PTI.

“Uddhav Thackeray said he would discuss the matter with others, while Sharad Pawar said that since the Opposition had also fielded its candidate, he would go with the Opposition," Fadnavis added.