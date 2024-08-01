CM Rangasamy to present Puducherry budget for 2024-25 in Assembly on Aug 2

The CM, holding the Finance portfolio, will present the Puducherry budget at 9 am tomorrow; the budget session of the territorial assembly began on July 31.

President Droupadi Murmu with Puducherry Chief Minister N. Rangasamy/ PTI

Puducherry Chief Minister N Rangasamy will present the budget of the Union territory for the fiscal 2024-25 on the floor of the House on Friday, official sources said.

The CM, holding the Finance portfolio, would present the budget at 9 am tomorrow, they said.

The budget session of the territorial assembly began on July 31.

