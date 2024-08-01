Breaking News
CM Rangasamy to present Puducherry budget for 2024 25 in Assembly on Aug 2

CM Rangasamy to present Puducherry budget for 2024-25 in Assembly on Aug 2

Updated on: 01 August,2024 01:39 PM IST  |  Puducherry
PTI |

The CM, holding the Finance portfolio, will present the Puducherry budget at 9 am tomorrow; the budget session of the territorial assembly began on July 31.

CM Rangasamy to present Puducherry budget for 2024-25 in Assembly on Aug 2

President Droupadi Murmu with Puducherry Chief Minister N. Rangasamy/ PTI

CM Rangasamy to present Puducherry budget for 2024-25 in Assembly on Aug 2
Puducherry Chief Minister N Rangasamy will present the budget of the Union territory for the fiscal 2024-25 on the floor of the House on Friday, official sources said.


The CM, holding the Finance portfolio, would present the budget at 9 am tomorrow, they said.



The budget session of the territorial assembly began on July 31.


