Yogi Adityanath, the incumbent Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh, was born on June 5, 1972. He is the longest serving Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh. His real name is Ajay Singh Bisht. Bisht was a prominent campaigner for the BJP in the 2017 assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh

File photo

Listen to this article CM Yogi Adityanath Birthday: From prominent BJP campaigner to Chief Minister x 00:00

Yogi Adityanath, the incumbent Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh, was born on June 5, 1972. He is the longest serving Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh. His real name is Ajay Singh Bisht. Bisht was a prominent campaigner for the BJP in the 2017 assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh.

On his birthday, here are five major decisions taken by Yogi Adityanath after he became the chief minister of Uttar Pradesh.

ADVERTISEMENT

Emphasis on Law and Order: The goal of Yogi's administration in Uttar Pradesh was to improve law and order. To improve the effectiveness and efficiency of the police force and ensure a prompt reaction to criminal activity, the government implemented a number of programmes. This strategy attempted to provide locals a sense of security and foster an environment that was conducive for business and investment in the state.

Implementation of the Anti-Romeo Squad: Yogi introduced the Anti-Romeo Squad, aimed at ensuring the safety and security of women in public places. This effort includes police teams monitoring neighbourhoods to deter sexism and harassment of women, making Uttar Pradesh a safer place for women.

Renaming of Cities: Yogi's government decided to rename several cities in Uttar Pradesh. For instance, the city of Allahabad was renamed Prayagraj, and the iconic Mughalsarai railway station was renamed Pandit Deendayal Upadhyay Junction.

Crackdown on Illegal Slaughterhouses: Yogi initiated a strict crackdown on illegal slaughterhouses operating in Uttar Pradesh. This action aimed to regulate the meat industry, ensuring that slaughterhouses followed legal guidelines and maintaining hygiene standards. The crackdown was also intended to address concerns related to animal welfare and the environment.

Also read: Key officials explain how the Odisha train accident might have occurred

Ban on Cow Slaughter and Cow Protection: The Chief Minister implemented a ban on cow slaughter in the state of Uttar Pradesh. The decision aimed to protect the religious sentiments of the majority Hindu population, who consider cows sacred. Additionally, the government took measures to establish and strengthen cow shelters to ensure the welfare of abandoned and aged cows. (Compiled from internet)