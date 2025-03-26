CM Yogi's comment follows Banerjee's criticism of the event's arrangements, particularly following a stampede incident that resulted in the death of many people. CM Yogi provided an update on the investigation, announcing that a judicial commission has been formed and is operating in accordance with directives of HC and SC directions

CM slams Mamata Banerjee for calling Maha Kumbh "Mrityu Kumbh"

UP CM Yogi Adityanath has strongly criticized West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, who labelled the recent Mahakumbh event in Prayagraj as "Mrityu Kumbh" due to the claims of mismanagement.



CM Yogi stated that countered that the event was actually a "Mrityunjay Mahakumbh," highlighting its success despite challenges.



In an exclusive interview with ANI, CM Yogi asserted that the West Bengal government was intimidated by the huge number of devotees from Bengal to Prayagraj, with 50,000 to 100,000 pilgrims arriving daily from January 13 to February 26.



He fired back at the opposition parties, including the Congress, RJD, and Samajwadi Party, for their negative remarks, calling them an "insult to the faith of India" and "appeasement."



"Every day from Bengal, from January 13 to February 26, 50,000 to 100,000 devotees used to come to Prayagraj. The West Bengal Government got scared to see the crowd as their railway stations and airports were filled with people heading to Prayagraj... Whether it is the West Bengal Government, the Congress, the RJD, or the Samajwadi Party, whatever they have said about the Mahakumbh is an example of their appeasement. It is an example of insulting the faith of India. But the Mahakumbh has proved that it was a Mrityunjay Mahakumbh," the UP CM stated.



The UP CM's comment follows Banerjee's criticism of the event's arrangements, particularly following a stampede incident that resulted in the death of many people. CM Yogi provided an update on the investigation, announcing that a judicial commission has been formed and is operating in accordance with the directives of High Court and Supreme Court directions.



"A judicial commission has been set up for it. The High Court and Supreme Court have given directions, and it is working accordingly. We gave a month's time, but the High Court asked for an extension. So, we are proceeding as per that timeline. The commission is taking statements and collecting facts from all sides--including what the state government provided--and will submit its findings. After that, we will proceed based on the report," said Yogi Adityanath.

It is reported that 30 people lost their lives at the stampede that occurred on the occasion of the Mauni Amavasya bathing ritual on January 29 at the Maha Kumbh in Prayagraj.



Despite the challenges, the Mahakumbh festival saw record-breaking success, with more than 60 crore devotees taking the Holy Dip at the confluence of the Ganga, Yamuna, and Saraswati.





