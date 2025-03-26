Breaking News
Massive fire breaks out in truck carrying gas cylinders in Dharavi
Kunal Kamra row: Shiv Sena functionary, 11 others get bail
TMC urges people to use cloth bags instead of plastic, installs vending machines
India's got latent row: Samay Raina appears before Maharashtra Cyber
Transfer ST officers working in same headquarters for over 3 years: Sarnaik
IPL 2025 IPL 2025
Home > News > India News > Article > CM Yogi hits out at Mamata Banerjee for calling Maha Kumbh Mrityu Kumbh

CM Yogi hits out at Mamata Banerjee for calling Maha Kumbh "Mrityu Kumbh"

Updated on: 26 March,2025 10:10 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Written by: mid-day online correspondent |

Top

CM Yogi's comment follows Banerjee's criticism of the event's arrangements, particularly following a stampede incident that resulted in the death of many people. CM Yogi provided an update on the investigation, announcing that a judicial commission has been formed and is operating in accordance with directives of HC and SC directions

CM Yogi hits out at Mamata Banerjee for calling Maha Kumbh

CM slams Mamata Banerjee for calling Maha Kumbh "Mrityu Kumbh"

Listen to this article
CM Yogi hits out at Mamata Banerjee for calling Maha Kumbh "Mrityu Kumbh"
x
00:00

UP CM Yogi Adityanath has strongly criticized West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, who labelled the recent Mahakumbh event in Prayagraj as "Mrityu Kumbh" due to the claims of mismanagement.

CM Yogi stated that countered that the event was actually a "Mrityunjay Mahakumbh," highlighting its success despite challenges.

In an exclusive interview with ANI, CM Yogi asserted that the West Bengal government was intimidated by the huge number of devotees from Bengal to Prayagraj, with 50,000 to 100,000 pilgrims arriving daily from January 13 to February 26.

He fired back at the opposition parties, including the Congress, RJD, and Samajwadi Party, for their negative remarks, calling them an "insult to the faith of India" and "appeasement."

"Every day from Bengal, from January 13 to February 26, 50,000 to 100,000 devotees used to come to Prayagraj. The West Bengal Government got scared to see the crowd as their railway stations and airports were filled with people heading to Prayagraj... Whether it is the West Bengal Government, the Congress, the RJD, or the Samajwadi Party, whatever they have said about the Mahakumbh is an example of their appeasement. It is an example of insulting the faith of India. But the Mahakumbh has proved that it was a Mrityunjay Mahakumbh," the UP CM stated.

The UP CM's comment follows Banerjee's criticism of the event's arrangements, particularly following a stampede incident that resulted in the death of many people. CM Yogi provided an update on the investigation, announcing that a judicial commission has been formed and is operating in accordance with the directives of High Court and Supreme Court directions.

"A judicial commission has been set up for it. The High Court and Supreme Court have given directions, and it is working accordingly. We gave a month's time, but the High Court asked for an extension. So, we are proceeding as per that timeline. The commission is taking statements and collecting facts from all sides--including what the state government provided--and will submit its findings. After that, we will proceed based on the report," said Yogi Adityanath.


It is reported that 30 people lost their lives at the stampede that occurred on the occasion of the Mauni Amavasya bathing ritual on January 29 at the Maha Kumbh in Prayagraj.

Despite the challenges, the Mahakumbh festival saw record-breaking success, with more than 60 crore devotees taking the Holy Dip at the confluence of the Ganga, Yamuna, and Saraswati.


 
 




"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

news India news yogi adityanath

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK