Breaking News
Mumbai: IIT Bombay wants more rural girls in STEM
Vande Bharat trains can handle flooding and steep inclines, says Central Railway
Mumbai: JJ doctors go on indefinite strike
Now, a tunnel link road from Turbhe to Kharghar
Mumbai’s most expensive bed in Arthur Road jail
shot-button

Get Your Mid-Day Gold Yearly Subscription now at Rs 899 Rs 499!

Home > News > India News > Article > Coach of halted train catches fire in Kerala

Coach of halted train catches fire in Kerala

Updated on: 01 June,2023 09:15 AM IST  |  Kannur
PTI |

Top

Nine people had suffered burn injuries in the incident while three, including the toddler, were found dead on the tracks. Police suspect that they fell while trying to escape from the fire

Coach of halted train catches fire in Kerala

Representative image/iStock

Listen to this article
Coach of halted train catches fire in Kerala
x
00:00

A coach of an express train that halted at the Kannur railway station caught fire in the small hours of Thursday.


The incident occurred after all the passengers had deboarded and therefore, no one was injured, an officer of RPS Kannur said.


However, it was yet to be determined whether it was sabotage or some electrical fault that caused the fire, he said.


On April 2 night, three people, including a baby, died in a train arson incident in Kozhikode district, which had shocked the country.

On that day, accused had set his co-passengers on fire onboard the Alappuzha-Kannur Executive Express train when it reached Korapuzha bridge near Elathur in Kozhikode.

Nine people had suffered burn injuries in the incident while three, including the toddler, were found dead on the tracks. Police suspect that they fell while trying to escape from the fire.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.

india India news kerala national news

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK