Coach of halted train catches fire in Kerala

A coach of an express train that halted at the Kannur railway station caught fire in the small hours of Thursday.

The incident occurred after all the passengers had deboarded and therefore, no one was injured, an officer of RPS Kannur said.

However, it was yet to be determined whether it was sabotage or some electrical fault that caused the fire, he said.

On April 2 night, three people, including a baby, died in a train arson incident in Kozhikode district, which had shocked the country.

On that day, accused had set his co-passengers on fire onboard the Alappuzha-Kannur Executive Express train when it reached Korapuzha bridge near Elathur in Kozhikode.

Nine people had suffered burn injuries in the incident while three, including the toddler, were found dead on the tracks. Police suspect that they fell while trying to escape from the fire.

