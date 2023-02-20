Coal levy ‘scam’: ED raids premises of Congress leaders in Chhattisgarh

The raids come ahead of the three-day plenary session of the Congress from February 24-26 in the state capital Raipur

Security personnel outside the residence of a Congress leader during a raid by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in connection with a mining case, in Raipur. Pic/PTI

The Enforcement Directorate on Monday conducted searches at multiple locations in Chhattisgarh, including premises linked to Congress leaders, as part of an ongoing investigation into the coal levy money laundering case, officials said.

The raids come ahead of the three-day plenary session of the Congress from February 24-26 in the state capital Raipur. The state is ruled by the party under Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel.

According to officials, the searches are underway since early this morning at over a dozen locations that include those of MLA Devendra Yadav in Bhilai (Durg district), Chhattisgarh Pradesh Congress Committee treasurer Ramgopal Agrawal, chairman of Chhattisgarh State Building and Other Construction Workers Welfare Board Sushil Sunny Agrawal and party's state spokesperson RP Singh in Raipur.

The raids also covered some other ruling party leaders.

They said the ED is investigating those who have been the "beneficiaries" of the proceeds of crime of the alleged coal levy scam perpetrated during the tenure of the current government.

Hitting out at the BJP over raids, head of state Congress communication wing Sushil Anand Shukla said, "The BJP is afraid of the Congress' 85th plenary session scheduled to be held in Raipur and in a bid to disturb it the opposition is misusing the central agency."

Whenever the BJP fails to take on its political rivals it misuses central agencies like the ED and CBI, he claimed.

As a mark of protest, the Congress will stage a gherao at the ED office in Raipur at 11 am.

The ED investigation relates to "a massive scam in which an illegal levy of Rs 25 was being extorted for every tonne of coal transported in Chhattisgarh by a cartel involving senior bureaucrats, businessmen, politicians and middlemen", the agency has alleged.

Nine persons, including state administrative service officer Chaurasia, Suryakant Tiwari, his uncle Laxmikant Tiwari, Chhattisgarh cadre IAS officer Sameer Vishnoi and another coal businessman Sunil Agrawal have been arrested by it till now in the case.

