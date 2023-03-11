Coalition of corruption, says Anurag Thakur as Opposition joins ranks over action by probe agencies

On the issue of the excise scam in Delhi, Thakur said AAP leader Manish Sisodia may be the main accused in the case, "but Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal is the kingpin" of the entire scam

Information and Broadcasting Minister Anurag Thakur on Saturday dubbed as the "coalition of the corrupt" the coming together of opposition parties to attack the BJP-led government over what they allege is its misuse of central agencies against political rivals.

"Everyone had their own model of corruption. Now when action is being taken, everyone is coming together. This is not a grand alliance (maha gathbandhan) but a coalition of the corrupt (maha thug bandhan)," Thakur told reporters here.

The senior BJP leader hit out at Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), Bharat Rashtriya Samithi (BRS) and Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) who have accused the central government of "targeting" opposition leaders with investigations by central probe agencies but turning a blind eye to allegations of irregularities against BJP functionaries.

On the issue of the excise scam in Delhi, Thakur said AAP leader Manish Sisodia may be the main accused in the case, "but Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal is the kingpin" of the entire scam.

"Who is this 'V'? Who sent messages that read 'V needs money'? Mr Arvind Kejriwal, what is your relationship with Vijay Nair? Was Vijay Nair present when the excise policy was being drafted? Who was the conduit for the exchange of money," Thakur asked.

In an apparent jibe at BRS leader K Kavitha's protest in the national capital demanding passage of the Women's Reservation Bill, Thakur said for the past nine years, the Telangana-based party worked for the empowerment of just one woman.

"When serious charges of corruption came up, you thought of women's empowerment. Was the loot in Telangana not enough that you came to Delhi," the Union minister said.

On the probe against RJD supremo Lalu Prasad, Thakur said the former Bihar chief minister "had a unique slogan 'you give me plots of land, I will give you jobs'".

Thakur said opposition parties were coming together when action was being taken in corruption cases against them.

