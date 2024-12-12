Mount Abu experiences a sharp dip in temperature, with the mercury touching 2.8°C, as tourists flock to the hill station to experience the picturesque winter conditions and enjoy local delicacies.

The picturesque hill station of Mount Abu in Rajasthan is currently under the grip of a coldwave, with temperatures plunging sharply. On Thursday, the minimum temperature dropped to a chilling 2.8°C, while the maximum reached only 15.8°C, causing the region to experience a distinctly wintry atmosphere. The frosty winds sweeping through the area during the mornings and evenings have added to the nip in the air.

This rapid temperature drop has resulted in the region being blanketed in frost. The landscape has turned into a winter wonderland, with delicate frost coating everything from vehicle windscreens to outdoor furniture. The effect is a scene reminiscent of a snow-covered dream, as the chill continues to settle across the region.

Tourists have flocked to Mount Abu in large numbers, drawn by the allure of its scenic views and the unique experience of winter in a traditionally warmer region. The cold weather has turned the hill station into a perfect getaway for those wanting to enjoy the wintery charm of Rajasthan. Visitors are seen relishing local Rajasthani delicacies while warming themselves around bonfires, with the markets buzzing with activity.

Locals have reported an increase in the intensity of the chill, with forecasts predicting further drops in temperature in the coming days, leading to even colder conditions. Residents have shared that the nights and mornings have been especially harsh, with temperatures dropping as low as minus 3°C.

One local resident remarked, "It has been very cold. The temperature dipped to minus 3°C overnight. Everything, including cars, parking areas, and tables, was covered in frost. Going outside early in the morning and late in the evening was extremely difficult, and we had to rely on firewood to stay warm."

Tourists are also enjoying the unusual chill in the region. Sushant Patange, a tourist from Pune, commented, "This is our first visit to Mount Abu, and the cold is much more intense than we are used to. The temperature dropped to nearly 8-10°C at night, and it was cold in the morning as well. The sun made things warmer during the day at Guru Shikhar, but the cold returned after 3 pm. It's a wonderful experience, but without warm clothes and hand gloves, it’s quite difficult."

Another visitor shared, "It’s freezing, around minus 3°C. The weather here is ideal for enjoying winter treats like Rabri and Jalebi, which are popular in this cold. We came here to enjoy the cold, and the locals are very friendly. It's been a great experience in Mount Abu."

As per ANI, the influx of tourists is expected to continue, with many seeking to experience the winter magic of the region, while the temperature continues to dip further in the coming days.

(With inputs from ANI)