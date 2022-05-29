College student beaten up for 'wearing scull cap' in Karnataka

The police registered a case on May 24 against the sub-inspector and five other police personnel following a direction from a judicial magistrate based on a private complaint from 19-year-old student

A case has been registered against seven people, including a Sub-Inspector of police and Principal of a government degree college at Teradal in the district for allegedly thrashing a student for wearing a scull cap on the premises of the institution.

The police registered a case on May 24 against the sub-inspector and five other police personnel following a direction from a judicial magistrate based on a private complaint from 19-year-old student of Teradal First Grade Government Degree College, Naveed Hasanasab Tharathari.

According to the FIR, the incident occurred on February 18 this year.

In his petition, Tharathari stated that he had gone to the college wearing scull cap but the principal of the college denied him entry "though there is no government order restricting the use of scull cap inside the college."

The student of the Teradal First Grade Government Degree College alleged that the policemen beat him up and insulted him over his faith.

Meanwhile, the police have commenced an investigation into the matter.

