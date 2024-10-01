Sharad Pawar stated that the 1818 battle of Koregaon Bhima, in which a British army led by Dalits destroyed the Peshwas, is historically significant, but some parties are attempting to denigrate it.

Sharad Pawar/ File Pic

NCP (SP) chief Sharad Pawar has accused communal groups of attempting to rewrite the history of sacrifice at Koregaon Bhima in Pune, Maharashtra. Speaking at an event on Monday, Pawar stated that the 1818 battle of Koregaon Bhima, in which a British army led by Dalits destroyed the Peshwas, is historically significant, but some parties are attempting to denigrate it.

Violence erupted following the Elgar Parishad event on December 31, 2017, which was scheduled to commemorate the fight. In 2018, the Maharashtra government set up the Koregaon Bhima Inquiry Commission to probe the tragedy.

Pawar, who was brought before the commission, claimed that certain people sought to press him during cross-examination. He also expressed concern about Prime Minister Narendra Modi, arguing that his ideas are detrimental to societal equality and the Constitution.

Pawar, speaking at an event in Pune, said, "One day, I received a summons to be present before the commission. During the cross-examination, some people attempted to force me to say certain things. The history of Koregaon Bhima is a history of people who sacrificed their lives. But some communal elements are trying to wipe out that history."

"Some youth took the initiative and brought truth before society. Makhare is among them," the former state chief minister added.

The former Union Minister stated that it was leaders of BJP, who claimed their party would change the Constitution if it got over 400 seats in Lok Sabha Polls 2024 and added, "Today, the rulers are trying to pose a threat to the Constitution given to us by Babasaheb Ambedkar."

"India remains free of instability, which has plagued neighbouring countries, because of the Constitution and all credit for it goes to Babasaheb Ambedkar," Pawar asserted.

Sharad Pawar on seat-sharing talks ahead of Maharashtra Assembly Polls

According to NCP (SP) head Sharad Pawar, the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) will complete seat-sharing talks in 8-10 days for the upcoming Maharashtra assembly elections. Pawar further stated that the opposition alliance must try for power in the state "at any cost".

The Maharashtra assembly elections for the 288-member state assembly are expected to take place in mid-November, according to the NCP (SP) president who addressed his party workers in Pune's Baramati town.