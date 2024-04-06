Breaking News
Cong election manifesto: Promises galore
Cong election manifesto: Promises galore

Updated on: 06 April,2024 06:01 AM IST  |  New Delhi
Agencies |

The manifesto, focusing on five pillars of justice and 25 guarantees, was released at the AICC headquarters in the presence of Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge and other leaders

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi during a press conference. Pic/PTI

Listen to this article
x
00:00

Right to apprenticeship, a legal guarantee for MSP, and passing a constitutional amendment to raise the 50 per cent cap on reservations for SCs, STs and OBCs are among the promises made by the Congress in its manifesto.


The manifesto, focusing on five pillars of justice and 25 guarantees, was released at the AICC headquarters in the presence of Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge and other leaders. In the document titled Nyay Patra, the Congress said it would implement 10 per cent quota in jobs, educational institutions for EWS for all castes, communities without discrimination if it comes to power.


Manifesto is bundle of lies, says BJP


BJP dubbed the Congress’s manifesto a bundle of lies and alleged that the party which ruled the country for several decades did not fulfil any of the promises made in its earlier manifestos for elections.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

Lok Sabha Elections 2024 rahul gandhi congress news national news
