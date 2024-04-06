Cong election manifesto: Promises galore

The manifesto, focusing on five pillars of justice and 25 guarantees, was released at the AICC headquarters in the presence of Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge and other leaders

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi during a press conference. Pic/PTI

Right to apprenticeship, a legal guarantee for MSP, and passing a constitutional amendment to raise the 50 per cent cap on reservations for SCs, STs and OBCs are among the promises made by the Congress in its manifesto.

The manifesto, focusing on five pillars of justice and 25 guarantees, was released at the AICC headquarters in the presence of Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge and other leaders. In the document titled Nyay Patra, the Congress said it would implement 10 per cent quota in jobs, educational institutions for EWS for all castes, communities without discrimination if it comes to power.

Manifesto is bundle of lies, says BJP

BJP dubbed the Congress’s manifesto a bundle of lies and alleged that the party which ruled the country for several decades did not fulfil any of the promises made in its earlier manifestos for elections.

