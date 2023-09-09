Breaking News
Mumbai: These are city’s dirtiest wards
Maharashtra: The empty posts that are making state lose fight vs malnutrition
Mumbai: 26-year-old held in massive cyber fraud; mastermind at large
Mumbai: DRI makes historic seizure of betel nuts worth Rs 32cr
Mumbai: Three held for security breach at Yellow Gate

Get Your Mid-Day Gold Yearly Subscription now at Rs 899 Rs 499!

Home > News > India News > Article > Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi to address public meeting in Rajasthans Tonk on Sep 10

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi to address public meeting in Rajasthan's Tonk on Sep 10

Updated on: 09 September,2023 07:19 AM IST  |  Jaipur
PTI |

Top

Meanwhile, the Congress' general secretary organization K C Venugopal will hold a meeting in Jaipur on Saturday over the Rajasthan assembly elections due later this year

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi to address public meeting in Rajasthan's Tonk on Sep 10

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra. Pic/PTI

Listen to this article
Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi to address public meeting in Rajasthan's Tonk on Sep 10
x
00:00

All India Congress Committee (AICC) general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra will address a public meeting in Tonk district of Rajasthan on September 10, party leaders said on Friday. Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot visited the venue of the meeting on Friday evening and said 300 kitchens would be started simultaneously in the rural areas of the state under the Indira Rasoi Yojana on that day.


Rajasthan Pradesh Congress Committee general secretary Swarnim Chaturvedi said Gandhi will address the meeting on the premises of the Vivekananda Model School located in Jhilae village of the district. The party's Rajasthan in-charge Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa, state unit president Govind Singh Dotasra and Gehlot will also be present on the occasion. During his visit to the venue at Niwai, Gehlot said, "Having the programme in Niwai matters. Our Indira Rasoi Yojana has become very popular.


This subsidy-based scheme has given great relief to the people in this inflation." According to an official spokesperson, the 'Indira Rasoi' scheme is at present running in cities where a meal is being provided for Rs 8. He said the scheme will now be started in villages and Chief Minister Gehlot will start it from Niwai on Sunday. A police official said on Friday that Priyanka Gandhi reached Ranthambore in Sawai Madhopur district with her family on Thursday night. Meanwhile, the Congress' general secretary organization K C Venugopal will hold a meeting in Jaipur on Saturday over the Rajasthan assembly elections due later this year.


This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

priyanka gandhi congress india news national news

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK