Cong vows to protect Mahatma Gandhi’s legacy

(From left) Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge with party leader Rahul Gandhi, Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Deputy CM DK Shivakumar in Belagavi at the CWC meet. Pic/PTI

The Congress Working Committee (CWC) meeting namely “Nav Satyagraha Baithak” began here on Thursday as the party marks the 100th anniversary of its Belgaum session that was presided over by Mahatma Gandhi and chalks out a plan for the political and electoral challenges in 2025.

Top Congress leaders, including party chief Mallikarjjun Kharge, Congress Parliamentary Party (CPP) chief Sonia Gandhi, and former party chief Rahul Gandhi, marched to the venue of the extended CWC meeting here. Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, his deputy D K Shivakaumar, Congress general secretaries Jairam Ramesh and K C Venugopal, among others, attended the “historic” meeting.

The Congress said it will re-dedicate itself to protect, preserve and promote Mahatma Gandhi’s legacy, which is facing a “systematic assault by the ideological brotherhood that fought him bitterly”. Sonia stated that that Mahatama Gandhi’s legacy is under threat from those in power at the Centre. She lashed out at the Modi government and the RSS and called for fighting the forces which she claimed had created a toxic atmosphere that led to Mahatma Gandhi’s assassination. In a bid to get battle-ready for the challenges ahead, the Congress will decide on an action plan for the next year at the CWC meeting.

Controversy erupts over ‘incorrect’ India map

A controversy erupted over the alleged misrepresentation of India’s map on the posters displayed by the Congress to commemorate the centenary of the 1924 Congress session. According to the BJP and its ally JD(S) in Karnataka, India’s map featured on the posters omits the Gilgit region of Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir as well as the Aksai Chin region, currently under the Chinese administration, which are integral parts of Jammu and Kashmir.

