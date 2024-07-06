Breaking News
Budget sops not poll gimmicks, in sync with allocations, says Ajit Pawar
CM Shinde announces Rs 11 crore reward for T20 World Cup-winning Indian team
Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant Wedding: Traffic advisory issued by Mumbai Police
Maharashtra: Detention centre for foreign nationals to come up in Navi Mumbai
Over 60 missing phone complaints filed with Mumbai Police
shot-button
Subscription Subscription
Home > News > India News > Article > Cong will prepare to contest from all seats in MLC polls Nana Patole

Cong will prepare to contest from all seats in MLC polls: Nana Patole

Updated on: 06 July,2024 04:42 PM IST  |  Nagpur
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

The elections to the 288-member Maharashtra assembly are due in October

Cong will prepare to contest from all seats in MLC polls: Nana Patole

Nana patole. File Photo

Listen to this article
Cong will prepare to contest from all seats in MLC polls: Nana Patole
x
00:00

Maharashtra Congress chief Nana Patole on Saturday said the party will prepare to contest from all seats in the upcoming state assembly elections but will fight as per the seat sharing agreement with its coalition partners, reported PTI.


As per the PTI report, Patole, while talking to reporters at his Nagpur residence, said since the party should have its organisational structure and work everywhere, it won't be wrong if the party prepares to contest the elections from all seats.


The elections to the 288-member Maharashtra assembly are due in October.


The congress leader said, "A party should have its organisational structure and work at every place. An alliance will be formed as per the seat sharing on merit. Preparing for all seats is not wrong, and even our alliance partners are preparing the same way. We will contest the elections as Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA)."

The MVA comprises the Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena, the Sahrad Pawar-led NCP, and Congress. The MVA bagged 30 out of 48 seats in the recently held Look Sabha elections.

Patole further said RJD president Lalu Prasad's prediction that the Narendra Modi government could fall next month could come true as it is on the back foot, and one can't be sure how long the allies will stay with the NDA, reported PTI.

The Congress leader further said, "Anything can happen. We can see how the government has come on the back foot after Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's speech in the Lok Sabha. We cannot say how long the NDA allies will be with them."

MVA leaders meet in Mumbai to discuss strategy for the upcoming MLC polls

Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) leaders met on Friday to discuss the alliance's strategy for the Maharashtra Legislative Council polls for 11 seats slated for July 12, reported PTI.

The meeting took place in NCP (SP) chief Sharad Pawar's office at YB Chavan Centre in south Mumbai.

As per a PTI report, the meeting was attended by Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray, Congress leaders Prithviraj Chavan and Balasaheb Thorat, state Congress president Nana Patole and NCP (SP) leader Jayant Patil.

Others who took part in the meeting included Congress leader Naseem Khan, Shiv Sena (UBT) leaders Aaditya Thackeray and Sanjay Raut and Sharad Pawar-led NCP leaders Anil Deshmukh, Rajesh Tope and Rohit Pawar, reported PTI.

MVA sources told PTI that the joint manifesto for the upcoming assembly polls was also discussed in the meeting at the YB Chavan Centre on Friday.

(With inputs from PTI)

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

Maharashtra nagpur Maha Vikas Aghadi Maharashtra Assembly Polls congress nationalist congress party shiv sena

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK