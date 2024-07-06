Cong will prepare to contest from all seats in MLC polls: Nana Patole

The elections to the 288-member Maharashtra assembly are due in October

Nana patole. File Photo

Maharashtra Congress chief Nana Patole on Saturday said the party will prepare to contest from all seats in the upcoming state assembly elections but will fight as per the seat sharing agreement with its coalition partners, reported PTI.

As per the PTI report, Patole, while talking to reporters at his Nagpur residence, said since the party should have its organisational structure and work everywhere, it won't be wrong if the party prepares to contest the elections from all seats.

The elections to the 288-member Maharashtra assembly are due in October.

The congress leader said, "A party should have its organisational structure and work at every place. An alliance will be formed as per the seat sharing on merit. Preparing for all seats is not wrong, and even our alliance partners are preparing the same way. We will contest the elections as Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA)."

The MVA comprises the Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena, the Sahrad Pawar-led NCP, and Congress. The MVA bagged 30 out of 48 seats in the recently held Look Sabha elections.

Patole further said RJD president Lalu Prasad's prediction that the Narendra Modi government could fall next month could come true as it is on the back foot, and one can't be sure how long the allies will stay with the NDA, reported PTI.

The Congress leader further said, "Anything can happen. We can see how the government has come on the back foot after Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's speech in the Lok Sabha. We cannot say how long the NDA allies will be with them."

MVA leaders meet in Mumbai to discuss strategy for the upcoming MLC polls

Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) leaders met on Friday to discuss the alliance's strategy for the Maharashtra Legislative Council polls for 11 seats slated for July 12, reported PTI.

The meeting took place in NCP (SP) chief Sharad Pawar's office at YB Chavan Centre in south Mumbai.

As per a PTI report, the meeting was attended by Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray, Congress leaders Prithviraj Chavan and Balasaheb Thorat, state Congress president Nana Patole and NCP (SP) leader Jayant Patil.

Others who took part in the meeting included Congress leader Naseem Khan, Shiv Sena (UBT) leaders Aaditya Thackeray and Sanjay Raut and Sharad Pawar-led NCP leaders Anil Deshmukh, Rajesh Tope and Rohit Pawar, reported PTI.

MVA sources told PTI that the joint manifesto for the upcoming assembly polls was also discussed in the meeting at the YB Chavan Centre on Friday.

(With inputs from PTI)