Congratulations to Rashtrapati Ji, says PM Modi after President Murmu conferred with Suriname award

President Murmu received the award from the President of the Republic of Suriname, Chandrikapersad Santokhi

On Tuesday, PM Narendra Modi congratulated President Droupadi Murmu on being conferred the highest civilian award of Suriname - Grand Order of the Chain of the Yellow Star.

PM Modi said that this special gesture from the government of Suriname symbolises the enduring friendship between the two countries - India and Suriname.

On Monday, Suriname conferred its highest civilian honour to President Murmu- The Grand Order of the Chain of Yellow Star, the first Indian to receive this award.

While congratulating President Murmu on Twitter, PM Modi tweeted, "Congratulations to Rashtrapati Ji on being conferred the highest civilian award of Suriname - Grand Order of the Chain of the Yellow Star. This special gesture from the Government and people of Suriname symbolizes the enduring friendship between our countries."

After receiving the award, President Murmu said that the honour holds tremendous significance.

President Murmu tweeted, "I am greatly honoured to receive Suriname's highest distinction, "Grand Order of the Chain of the Yellow Star." This recognition holds tremendous significance, not only for me but also for the 1.4 billion people of India whom I represent."

The deep attachment and love demonstrated by the Indian Surinamese in their efforts to protect this rich heritage and language, and to convey it to the young generation, touches the hearts of all Indians. pic.twitter.com/DJXDAvyEfC — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) June 6, 2023

"I also dedicate this honour to the successive generations of the Indian-Surinamese community, who have played a stellar role in enriching the fraternal ties between our two countries," she added.

President Droupadi Murmu witnessed a cultural programme and addressed the gathering at an event to commemorate the 150 years of the arrival of Indians in Paramaribo, Suriname.

"I bring you greetings and good wishes from your brothers and sisters in India. This is my first visit to your country, and today is indeed a special occasion. There are so many similarities between India, which is well known for its diversity, and Suriname. The people of both countries could integrate very easily in each other’s societies. I feel like I am at my own home," said Murmu in her speech.

