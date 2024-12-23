Congress asks SC to reopen Pegasus spyware probe

Surjewala shared a media report which said that, for the first time, a court in the US had held Israel’s NSO Group liable for its intrusive spyware Pegasus

Congress general secretary Randeep Surjewala. Pic/PTI

Congress general secretary Randeep Surjewala on Sunday claimed that the Pegasus spyware case verdict in the US proved how 300 WhatsApp numbers of Indians were targeted and asked if the Supreme Court would now conduct a further inquiry in view of the judgment.

Surjewala shared a media report which said that, for the first time, a court in the US had held Israel’s NSO Group liable for its intrusive spyware Pegasus.

“The Pegasus spyware case verdict proves how 300 WhatsApp numbers of Indians were targeted in the illegal spyware racket,” Surjewala said in a post on X. “Will the Supreme Court take note of the judgment of the US court in Meta v/s NSO? Will the Supreme Court proceed to make public the report of the Committee of Technical Experts on Pegasus Spyware, submitted to it in 2021-22?” Surjewala said.

He said it was time for the Narendra Modi government to answer who the 300 names targeted were.

