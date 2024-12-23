Breaking News
BR Ambedkar memorial at Indu Mill in Dadar to be completed by Dec 2025: Shinde
Traffic to be eased between EEH and BKC as new connector to be opened next week
Portfolio allocation: Fadnavis keeps Home, Ajit Pawar gets Finance and Shinde Urban Development
Maharashtra budget session to begin from March 3
Four-year-old boy killed after being hit by car in Wadala; driver held
shot-button
E-paper E-paper
Home > News > India News > Article > Congress asks SC to reopen Pegasus spyware probe

Congress asks SC to reopen Pegasus spyware probe

Updated on: 23 December,2024 08:21 AM IST  |  New Delhi
Agencies |

Top

Surjewala shared a media report which said that, for the first time, a court in the US had held Israel’s NSO Group liable for its intrusive spyware Pegasus

Congress asks SC to reopen Pegasus spyware probe

Congress general secretary Randeep Surjewala. Pic/PTI

Listen to this article
Congress asks SC to reopen Pegasus spyware probe
x
00:00

Congress general secretary Randeep Surjewala on Sunday claimed that the Pegasus spyware case verdict in the US proved how 300 WhatsApp numbers of Indians were targeted and asked if the Supreme Court would now conduct a further inquiry in view of the judgment.


Surjewala shared a media report which said that, for the first time, a court in the US had held Israel’s NSO Group liable for its intrusive spyware Pegasus.


“The Pegasus spyware case verdict proves how 300 WhatsApp numbers of Indians were targeted in the illegal spyware racket,” Surjewala said in a post on X. “Will the Supreme Court take note of the judgment of the US court in Meta v/s NSO? Will the Supreme Court proceed to make public the report of the Committee of Technical Experts on Pegasus Spyware, submitted to it in 2021-22?” Surjewala said.


He said it was time for the Narendra Modi government to answer who the 300 names targeted were.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

congress news india national news

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK