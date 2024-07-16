Congress criticises Union govt after killing of 4 Army men in Doda encounter

Congress leader Jairam Ramesh and party chief Mallikarjun Kharge questioned the union administration over the Doda encounter.

Representative image

The Congress party slammed the Union government just hours after four soldiers, including an Army officer, were killed in a Doda encounter. The opposition party stated that there have been 11 terror strikes in Jammu and Kashmir in the last 78 days with the Doda encounter being the latest attack, reported ANI.

According to the report, Congress leader Jairam Ramesh, speaking on Doda encounter on X (formerly Twitter), wrote, "There have been 11 terror attacks in the last 78 days in Jammu alone. This is a wholly new development. While we must demonstrate an effective collective response cutting across political parties, the question must also be asked: what happened to all those grand claims made by the self-anointed non-biological PM and the self-styled Chanakya?"

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge also questioned the union administration over the Doda encounter, stating that it was acting normally.

"Deeply saddened by the deaths of four courageous Army personnel, including an officer, in a terror encounter in Jammu and Kashmir's Doda. Our hearts go out to the families of our courageous heroes. Our thoughts and prayers are with the injured, and we hope for a swift recovery. The latest terrorist assaults in Jammu and Kashmir necessitate a thorough review of our security strategy. The Modi government is doing business as normal. We cannot jeopardise our national security with false bravado, false narratives, and noisy whitewashing. As a nation, we must work together to combat cross-border terrorism. The Indian National Congress strongly supports our valiant Armed Forces," the Congress president wrote on X, stated the ANI report.

Deeply distressed by the martydom of 4 brave Army soldiers, including an officer, in a terror encounter in Jammu & Kashmir’s Doda.



Our heart goes out to the families of our bravehearts, who made the supreme sacrifice in the service of Bharat Mata.



Earlier, Union Minister Jitendra Singh condoled the deaths. "I am deeply worried by news of an armed encounter in the Dessa area of district #Doda, in my Lok Sabha seat. Words cannot fully express our sorrow and condemnation for our bravehearts' martyrdom. Let us all work together to combat the enemy's evil plans and preserve the peace and harmony for which Doda has long been recognised," he wrote on X.

Deeply disturbed by the reports of armed encounter in Dessa area of district #Doda in my Lok Sabha constituency. Words fall short of condoling and condemning the martyrdom of our Bravehearts. Let all of us

Doda encounter

Four Indian Army personnel, including an officer, were killed in the clash on Tuesday. "Four Indian Army personnel, including an officer, were killed in action during a clash with terrorists in the Doda region of Jammu and Kashmir. "The operations are still ongoing," defence officials told ANI.

According to officials, the Army and Jammu and Kashmir police launched a joint operation on Monday evening after exchanging fire with militants in the Dessa area. Additional troops have been sent to tighten the cordon, the report added.

Meanwhile, Army Chief General Upendra Dwivedi briefed Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on the Doda encounter.