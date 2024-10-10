The veteran industralist, 86, passed away on Wednesday evening at Breach Candy Hospital in Mumbai

Rahul Gandhi and Mallikarjun Kharge. Pics/AFP, PTI

Listen to this article "Congress deeply saddened": Rahul Gandhi, Kharge condole Ratan Tata's demise x 00:00

Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi and Indian National Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge offered condolences on Thursday on the passing away of industrialist Ratan Tata.

The veteran industralist, 86, passed away on Wednesday evening at Breach Candy Hospital in Mumbai.

Paying tributes to the business titan, Rahul Gandhi, in a post on X, said, "Ratan Tata was a man with a vision. He has left a lasting mark on both business and philanthropy. My condolences to his family and the Tata community."

In a post on X, Kharge said that India lost an "invaluable son" in the passing away of Tata.

"In the passing away of Shri Ratan Naval Tata, we have lost an invaluable son of India. A philanthropist par excellence whose commitment to India's inclusive growth and development remained paramount, Shri Tata was synonymous with unequivocal integrity and ethical leadership," Kharge said.

"He was an inspiration and an icon for millions of people and richly contributed to nation building. Our condolences to his loved ones and admirers," the Congress chief added.

In a post on X, Indian National Congress said, "The Congress party is deeply saddened by the passing of Padma Vibhushan Shri Ratan Tata, a titan of Indian industry and a philanthropist who shaped India's corporate landscape. His integrity and compassion will continue to inspire future generations of corporates, entrepreneurs and Indians. Our heartfelt condolences to his family, friends and well wishers."

Tata, born on December 28, 1937, in Mumbai, is the Chairman of Ratan Tata Trust and Dorabji Tata Trust, two of the largest private-sector-promoted philanthropic trusts in India. He was the Chairman of Tata Sons, the holding company of the Tata Group, from 1991 until his retirement in 2012.

He was honoured with the country's second-highest civilian award, the Padma Vibhushan, in 2008.

