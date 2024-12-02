Breaking News
Congress delegation stopped from visiting violence-hit Sambhal

Updated on: 03 December,2024 08:16 AM IST  |  Lucknow
Agencies |

As Congress workers attempted to set out for Sambhal on Monday, police stopped them at the barricades, resulting in noisy scenes and chaos

Congress workers scuffle with police after being stopped. Pic/PTI

Scores of Congress workers raised slogans and jostled with police personnel outside the party's office in Lucknow on Monday as they were prevented from going towards violence-hit Sambhal.


Police had on Sunday night erected barricades outside the party's office in the state capital and the residences of its several leaders who were to accompany the unit's chief Ajay Rai on the Congress' planned fact-finding visit to Sambhal.


As Congress workers attempted to set out for Sambhal on Monday, police stopped them at the barricades, resulting in noisy scenes and chaos.


The party termed "anti-democratic" the act by the police to stop its leaders from heading for the violence-hit district.

Speaking to reporters, the Congress' Sambhal city president Tauqeer Ahmed said that a delegation of the Uttar Pradesh Congress was to reach Sambhal under Rai's leadership to offer condolences to the grieving families, take stock of the situation and appeal for peace.

