Congress demands Delhi CM Kejriwal's resignation, stages protest near AAP office

Several Congress leaders and workers, led by their state unit president Anil Chaudhary, gathered near the AAP's DDU Marg office and raised slogans against Kejriwal and Sisodia

File Photo/PTI

The Congress in Delhi on Wednesday staged a protest near the Aam Aadmi Party office here, demanding the resignation of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal following the arrest of his deputy Manish Sisodia by the CBI.

Several Congress leaders and workers, led by their state unit president Anil Chaudhary, gathered near the AAP's DDU Marg office and raised slogans against Kejriwal and Sisodia.

The party said a fair probe would not be possible as long as Arvind Kejriwal remains in power.

"The entire Delhi government is fully immersed in corruption. As long as Kejriwal remains in power, there will not be an independent probe in the liquor scam, and therefore, he should also submit his resignation," Chaudhary said.

Also read: At least 32 dead, dozens injured after high speed trains collide in Greece

Delhi ministers Sisodia and Satyendar Jain on Tuesday resigned from the Cabinet, amid corruption allegations against them.

According to sources, AAP MLAs Saurabh Bhardwaj and Atishi will be elevated as ministers soon.

Sisodia was arrested by the CBI on Sunday evening in connection with alleged corruption in the formulation and implementation of the now-scrapped liquor policy for 2021-22.

Jain is currently lodged in Tihar Jail in a money laundering case.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.