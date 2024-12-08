Breaking News
Home > News > India News > Article > Congress demands discussion on India China

Congress demands discussion on India-China

Updated on: 09 December,2024 08:32 AM IST  |  New Delhi
Agencies |

Top

Congress general secretary in-charge communications Jairam Ramesh said a discussion in Parliament on the India-China relationship should focus on both strategic and economic policy

Congress demands discussion on India-China

Jairam Ramesh

Congress demands discussion on India-China
Criticising the government over its statement in Parliament on India-China ties, the Congress on Sunday claimed that the Modi government has agreed to a “new normal” over the “old normal” prevailing before April 2020 which was unilaterally disturbed by China. It also demanded that Parliament be allowed to debate the full gamut of the relationship between the two countries.


Congress general secretary in-charge communications Jairam Ramesh said a discussion in Parliament on the India-China relationship should focus on both strategic and economic policy.


jairam ramesh narendra modi india china news national news

