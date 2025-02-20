Congress demands white paper on USAID

The Congress also dubbed US President Donald Trump’s claims related to USAID as “nonsensical”.

Congress leader Jairam Ramesh. File pic

Amid a row over alleged funding by USAID for raising voter turnout in India, the Congress on Thursday demanded that the Indian government should bring out a white paper on the US agency’s support to both governmental and non-governmental institutions in India over the decades.

The Congress also dubbed US President Donald Trump’s claims related to USAID as “nonsensical”. In a post on X, Congress general secretary in-charge communications Jairam Ramesh said, “USAID is very much in the news these days. It was set up on November 3, 1961. Claims being made by the US President are typically nonsensical to say the least.”

“Even so, the Government of India should bring out a White Paper at the earliest detailing USAID’s support to both governmental and non-governmental institutions in India over the decades,” the Congress leader said.

On February 16, the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), led by billionaire SpaceX CEO Musk, listed items on which the “US taxpayer dollars were going to be spent” and the list included “$21M for voter turnout in India”. DOGE noted that all of the items have been cancelled.

