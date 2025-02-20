Breaking News
FIR filed after cops get emails threatening to blow up Eknath Shinde's car
BJP MLA Suresh Dhas accuses Dhananjay Munde of involvement in Rs 300-crore scam
Fines worth Rs 4.54 crore collected from citizens for flouting cleanliness norms
Major fire breaks out near Film City in Goregaon, no injuries reported
'Conspiracy' to frame CM, Shinde in false cases: BJP leader records statement
shot-button
ICC Champions Trophy ICC Champions Trophy
Home > News > India News > Article > Congress demands white paper on USAID

Congress demands white paper on USAID

Updated on: 21 February,2025 08:48 AM IST  |  New Delhi
Agencies |

Top

The Congress also dubbed US President Donald Trump’s claims related to USAID as “nonsensical”.

Congress demands white paper on USAID

Congress leader Jairam Ramesh. File pic

Listen to this article
Congress demands white paper on USAID
x
00:00

Amid a row over alleged funding by USAID for raising voter turnout in India, the Congress on Thursday demanded that the Indian government should bring out a white paper on the US agency’s support to both governmental and non-governmental institutions in India over the decades.


The Congress also dubbed US President Donald Trump’s claims related to USAID as “nonsensical”. In a post on X, Congress general secretary in-charge communications Jairam Ramesh said, “USAID is very much in the news these days. It was set up on November 3, 1961. Claims being made by the US President are typically nonsensical to say the least.”


“Even so, the Government of India should bring out a White Paper at the earliest detailing USAID’s support to both governmental and non-governmental institutions in India over the decades,” the Congress leader said.


On February 16, the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), led by billionaire SpaceX CEO Musk, listed items on which the “US taxpayer dollars were going to be spent” and the list included “$21M for voter turnout in India”. DOGE noted that all of the items have been cancelled.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

india congress India news national news new delhi jairam ramesh

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK