Congress leader Pawan Khera addressed the controversy surrounding the INDIA alliance's decision to refrain from engaging with certain TV anchors, emphasizing that it is not a blacklist but a "non-cooperation" movement

Congress leader Pawan Khera/ Pic/PTI Screengrab

Listen to this article Congress denies blacklisting TV anchors, clarifies it is 'non-cooperation' x 00:00

Congress leader Pawan Khera addressed the recent controversy surrounding the INDIA alliance's decision to refrain from engaging with certain TV anchors, emphasizing that it is not a blacklist but a "non-cooperation" movement, stated an ANI report. Khera stated that leaders from the opposition bloc would reconsider their stance if they perceived a change in the conduct of the 14 named journalists.

"We have not banned, boycotted, or blacklisted anyone. This is a non-cooperation movement, and we will not collaborate with those spreading hatred in society... They are not our enemies," clarified Khera during a press conference held ahead of the Congress Working Committee's two-day meeting. Khera, according to ANI, went on to explain, "Nothing is permanent; if tomorrow they realize that what they were doing is not good for India, we will again start attending their shows."

ADVERTISEMENT

The decision to "boycott" 14 TV anchors was made by the INDIA bloc's media committee earlier in the week. The list, shared by the INDIA bloc leaders, includes the names of these journalists.

The Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) national spokesperson, Sambit Patra, strongly criticized the INDIA bloc's announcement, deeming it "contempt against media" and "hatred against free journalism". Patra raised concerns about the safety of the listed journalists and questioned who would take responsibility if any Congress party workers were to attack them. He alleged that the list amounted to a "target list" and accused the Congress party and the INDIA bloc of orchestrating a "hit job".

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma also weighed in, characterizing the move as reminiscent of historical media censorship in 1975. He added, "This is childish..." and humorously suggested sending the Congress party to govern on the moon.

In a statement released on Thursday, Pawan Khera noted, "Hate shops are decorated on some channels every day from 5 pm onwards. We will not become customers in the market of hate. Our aim is 'Hate-Free India'. With a heavy heart, it was decided not to participate in the shows and events of some anchors. We have been fighting against unrestrained comments, fake news, etc. against our leaders and will continue to fight, but we will not allow hatred to spread in society. Hate will end; love will win."