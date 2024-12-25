Congress holds nationwide ‘Ambedkar Samman March’

Scores of party workers, former ministers, and senior leaders joined the march in different states

Congress workers hold posters and placards during the weeklong campaign. Pic/PTI

The Congress party on Tuesday held a nationwide protest—‘Ambedkar Samman March’—including in Jammu, Amritsar, Haryana, Bhopal, Jharkhand, Guwahati and Chennai, to protest against Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s remarks Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar, the chief architect of the Constitution, and reiterated its demand for an apology.

A weeklong campaign against Shah was launched with the party alleging that Shah insulted Ambedkar with his remarks while participating in a debate on the Constitution in the Rajya Sabha last week. Scores of workers, former ministers, ex-legislators and senior leaders joined the march demanding Shah’s resignation.

Slogans against the BJP and Shah, and hailing Ambedkar, reverberated in the rally. The Congress leaders also submitted a memorandum demanding respect and dignity for Ambedkar.

“The agitation has now reached the ‘sadak’ from Sansad. We will continue to hold marches to ensure justice for the architect of the Constitution. We will not tolerate any insult to Ambedkar,” said Congress’ Jammu and Kashmir working president Raman Bhalla.

In Haryana, Congress leader Bhupinder Singh Hooda led the protest with other party leaders and workers in Rohtak, while Madhya Pradesh Congress chief Jitu Patwari, along with former MP chief minister Digvijaya Singh, with other party leaders and workers led the protest in Bhopal.

Kalaburagi observes bandh

Protesters in Karnataka’s Kalaburagi took to streets on Tuesday following a bandh call given by Dalit organisations to condemn the recent statement of Shah on Ambedkar in the Parliament. Adequate security arrangements have been put in place by the police to avoid any untoward incidents.

According to police, the city is completely shut with no traffic movement as buses, auto rickshaws and taxis are not operating and shops are also shut following the bandh call given by various Dalit organisations.

“A bandh is being observed in Kalaburagi after a call for the same was given by various Dalit organisations condemning the statement of union home minister on Ambedkar. We have deployed police forces in large numbers. Adequate security measures are in place to avoid any untoward incident,” a senior police officer said. “Situation remains peaceful and everything is under control,” he said.

BSP demands resignation

Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) workers on Tuesday held protests in parts of the state over Shah’s remarks on Ambedkar and demanded his resignation. BSP chief Mayawati had earlier described Shah’s remarks made in Rajya Sabha last week as deeply hurtful to Ambedkar’s followers.

On Tuesday, BSP workers staged protests in parts of the state, including the state capital Lucknow, where people gathered in front of Ambedkar’s statue in Hazratganj area. Party workers, carried copies of the Preamble and posters of Ambedkar in their hands and raised slogans.

Congress, BJP, AAP councillors clash

The councillors of Congress, BJP and AAP clashed on Tuesday over the Ambedkar issue during the general house meeting of Chandigarh Municipal Corporation here. The Congress and AAP councillors had passed a motion against Shah over his remarks and demanded his resignation, while BJP councillors accused the Congress of trying to belittle Babasaheb Ambedkar during Nehru's time.

