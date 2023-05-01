Congress in frustration as it's losing in Karnataka: Nadda at Priyank Kharge's 'nalayak' barb at PM

The BJP president claimed the Congress has already lost the election in the southern state and that is why "venom" is coming out from its' leaders who are in "frustration"

The BJP on Monday hit out at the Congress after its leader Priyank Kharge called Narendra Modi "nalayak", with ruling party president J P Nadda saying opposition leaders have been using such language against the prime minister to "please" their masters, a reference to Sonia and Rahul Gandhi.

Speaking to reporters, Nadda said the Congress is going through "mental bankruptcy" and its leaders have been following the Gandhi family in using derogatory language against the prime minister. "They are doing so to please their senior leaders."

The BJP president claimed the Congress has already lost the election in the southern state and that is why "venom" is coming out from its' leaders who are in "frustration".

People do not approve of such language and their love for the prime minister has been growing, he said.

BJP IT department head Amit Malviya took a swipe at Priyank Kharge, asking what would he be doing if he was not the son of Mallikarjun Kharge, the Congress president?

"It is anybody's guess! It is quite rich for someone who is feeding off his father's name, to call a democratically elected PM 'nalayak'. It is fine to disagree with the PM, criticise him, but calling him names shows a depraved mind. Junior Kharge should focus on defending his seat and not punch above his weight," he tweeted.

Priyank Kharge's remark at an election rally came days after his father Mallikarjun Kharge's "venomous snake" barb at the Prime Minister.

Priyank, who is seeking reelection from Chittapur in Kalaburagi district in the May 10 assembly polls, said the prime minister was "nalayak" (inept) because he and his party had "created confusion" about reservations for the Banjara community.

"When you (Prime Minister Narendra Modi) came to Gulbarga (Kalaburagi) what did you tell the people of Banjara community? 'Aap sab log dariye mat. Banjara ka ek beta Dilli mein Baitha hai (You do not be afraid. A son of Banjara is sitting in Delhi.)," said Priyank quoting from Modi's speech.

"Aisa nalayak beta baitha to kaise hota bhai? Ghar kaise chalega?" (If an inept son is sitting in Delhi, how can you run the family?), he asked, addressing the people.

