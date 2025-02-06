Breaking News
GBS outbreak in Pune: PMC seals 19 private RO water plants
Met CM Fadnavis regarding pending works in Jalgaon: Eknath Khadse
BMC budget gives 'hollow promises', neglects civic issues: NCP (SP)
Man shot dead by his group members after being 'mistaken to be wild animal'
Financial relations between Munde and Karad should be probed by ED: Danve
shot-button
HMPV HMPV
Home > News > India News > Article > Congress leader Jairam Ramesh calls Trumps Gaza plan bizarre and unacceptable

Congress leader Jairam Ramesh calls Trump's Gaza plan 'bizarre' and 'unacceptable'

Updated on: 06 February,2025 09:03 AM IST  |  New Delhi
ANI |

Top

"The Modi Govt. must make its position absolutely clear. Other Govts have done so already," he added

Congress leader Jairam Ramesh calls Trump's Gaza plan 'bizarre' and 'unacceptable'

Jairam Ramesh

Listen to this article
Congress leader Jairam Ramesh calls Trump's Gaza plan 'bizarre' and 'unacceptable'
x
00:00

Congress General Secretary in-charge communications, Jairam Ramesh, on Wednesday criticized US President Donald Trump's opinion of "taking over" the Gaza Strip, calling it "bizarre" and "unacceptable." "President Trump's loud thinking on the future of Gaza is bizarre, dangerous, and totally unacceptable. A two-state solution that fulfills the completely legitimate aspirations of the Palestianian people to lead a life in independence and dignity, and also ensures security for Israel, is the ONLY basis for sustainable peace in West Asia," the Congress leader and MP wrote in a post on X.


https://x.com/Jairam_Ramesh/status/1887131535863910555


"The Modi Govt. must make its position absolutely clear. Other Govts have done so already," he added. The world has reacted to US President Donald Trump's announcement that United States will "take over" Gaza Strip, dismantle dangerous weapons, get rid of the destroyed buildings and work for economic development of the area. Calling Trump's plan "ridiculous and absurd," senior Hamas official Sami Abu Zuhri said they consider the plan a "recipe for generating chaos and tension in the region."


Abu Zuhri said, "Trump's remarks about his desire to control Gaza are ridiculous and absurd, and any ideas of this kind are capable of igniting the region." He added, "We consider them [the plan] a recipe for generating chaos and tension in the region because the people of Gaza will not allow such plans to pass." Hamas spokesman Abdel Latif al-Qanou said, "the American racist stance aligns with the Israeli extreme right's position in displacing our people and eliminating our cause."

Palestine Liberation Organization (PLO) Secretary-General Hussein al-Sheikh said the PLO rejects all calls for the displacement of the Palestinians from their homeland, according to Al Jazeera report. In a post on X, he stated, "The Palestinian leadership affirms its firm position that the two-state solution, in accordance with international legitimacy and international law, is the guarantee of security, stability and peace." Palestinian delegation to the United Nations leader, Riyad Mansour, said Palestinians in Gaza should be allowed to go back to what were once their "original homes" in Israel.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

congress jairam ramesh donald trump gaza strip world news International news

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK