Congress leader Margaret Alva to be opposition's Vice Presidential candidate

Margaret Alva. Pic/Official Twitter account

Veteran Congress leader and former Union Minister Margaret Alva was announced as the opposition's Vice Presidential candidate.

The name of Alva, who has also been Governor of Uttarakhand and Rajasthan, and hails from Karnataka, was decided after opposition parties met at NCP supremo's Sharad Pawar residence.

The NDA has fielded West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankar for the post. BJP chief JP Nadda announced the name of Dhankhar after the Parliamentary Board meeting at party headquarters on July 16.

