Breaking News
Marathi signboards deadline extended to June 30 now
If cases rise rapidly in the next 15 days, mask mandate will be back: Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray
Relief from flooding unlikely for motorists
Mumbai: Three members of Kapole society board tender resignation over corruption allegations
Maharashtra ATS nabs LeT operative from Jammu and Kashmir
National Herald case: ED issues fresh summons to Rahul Gandhi for June 13
Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann visits Sidhu Moose Wala's house to express condolences to family
Karnataka Health minister K Sudhakar tests Covid-19 positive
Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi tests positive for Covid-19
Home > News > India News > Article > Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi tests positive for Covid-19

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi tests positive for Covid-19

Updated on: 03 June,2022 10:50 AM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

This comes a day after Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi tested positive for Covid-19

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi tests positive for Covid-19

Priyanka Gandhi. File Pic


Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi tested positive for Covid-19 and has quarantined herself at home.

Taking to Twitter, Priyanka wrote, "I've tested positive for COVID-19 with mild symptoms. Following all the protocols, I have quarantined myself at home. I would request those who came in contact with me to take all necessary precautions."





This comes a day after Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi tested positive for Covid-19. Congress chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala said that she had developed a mild fever and was found Covid-19 positive on testing.

Priyanka reached Lucknow on June 1 for a two-day party meeting aiming at the revival of the party in Uttar Pradesh.

sonia gandhi priyanka gandhi india Coronavirus congress

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK