Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi tests positive for Covid-19

Priyanka Gandhi. File Pic

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi tested positive for Covid-19 and has quarantined herself at home.

Taking to Twitter, Priyanka wrote, "I've tested positive for COVID-19 with mild symptoms. Following all the protocols, I have quarantined myself at home. I would request those who came in contact with me to take all necessary precautions."

This comes a day after Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi tested positive for Covid-19. Congress chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala said that she had developed a mild fever and was found Covid-19 positive on testing.

Priyanka reached Lucknow on June 1 for a two-day party meeting aiming at the revival of the party in Uttar Pradesh.