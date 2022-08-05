Congress leaders Rahul, Priyanka Gandhi detained amid party's price rise protest

Delhi Police imposed Section 144 of the CrPC in the New Delhi district except Jantar Mantar, amid Congress party's call for nationwide protests against inflation and unemployment

Rahul Gandhi at parliament. Pic/Pallav Paliwal

Several Congress leaders including Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and Shashi Tharoor were detained by the Delhi police during a protest against the Central government on price rise and unemployment on Friday.

#WATCH | Congress MP Rahul Gandhi detained by police during a protest against the Central government on price rise and unemployment in Delhi pic.twitter.com/TxvJ8BCli9 — ANI (@ANI) August 5, 2022

The Delhi Police imposed Section 144 of the CrPC in the New Delhi district except Jantar Mantar, amid Congress party's call for nationwide protests against inflation and unemployment.

#WATCH | Police detain Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra from outside AICC HQ in Delhi where she had joined other leaders and workers of the party in the protest against unemployment and inflation.



The party called a nationwide protest today. pic.twitter.com/JTnWrrAT9T — ANI (@ANI) August 5, 2022

Congress party leaders Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and MP Mallikarjun Kharge among others on Frida chose to sport black-coloured outfits to mark their support in wake of the protests called by the Congress workers against price rise and inflation.

While Rahul Gandhi chose to wear a black-coloured shirt, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra chose to wear a black-coloured suit.

Rahul Gandhi also said today that the BJP attacks the Gandhi family because we fight for an ideology. "Why do they attack the Gandhi family? They do it because we fight for an ideology and there are crores of people like us. We fight for democracy, for communal harmony and we have been doing this for years. It's not just me who did that, it has been happening for years," he said while addressing a press conference earlier in the day.

Comparing PM Modi with Hitler, Rahul Gandhi said, "Hitler had also won elections, he too used to win elections. How did he use to do it? He had control of all of Germany's institutions...Give me the entire system, then I will show you how elections are won."

Congress leader Manish Tewari too was detained by the police during the protests. "When you are under detention & being taken an hour away in a rather rickety bus you post pictures. @RavneetBittu & I at Gate No 1 of Parlliament before the protest kicked off," Tewari tweeted.

When you are under detention & being taken an hour away in a rather rickety bus you post pictures. @RavneetBittu & I at Gate No 1 of Parlliament before the protest kicked off pic.twitter.com/QFBN8iVGe9 — Manish Tewari (@ManishTewari) August 5, 2022

