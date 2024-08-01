Breaking News
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi Priyanka arrive in Kerala to visit landslide hit Wayanad

Updated on: 01 August,2024 01:11 PM IST  |  Wayanad
PTI |

Congress leader and former Wayanad MP Rahul Gandhi and his sister Priyanka Gandhi Vadra arrived in Kerala on Thursday.

Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra will meet the families affected by the recent landslides that have so far taken 158 lives Wayanad, Kerala. Pic X

Congress leader and former Wayanad MP Rahul Gandhi and his sister Priyanka Gandhi Vadra arrived in Kerala on Thursday and will visit various relief camps set up in the landslides-hit areas of Wayanad district, party sources said.


Gandhi, who won from the Wayanad Lok Sabha constituency in the 2019 general elections, had again won from here this year.



However, as he also won from the Raebareli LS seat in Uttar Pradesh, he gave up the Wayanad constituency from where Priyanka is expected to contest when a by-election is held there.


Gandhi and Vadra landed at Kannur airport at 9.30 am and then travelled to Wayanad by road.

They are expected to reach Meppadi here soon, party sources said.

AICC general secretary and Alappuzha MP K C Venugopal is also accompanying them.

According to their itinerary shared by the party, Gandhi and Vadra are scheduled to visit the Chooralmala landslide spot as well as a Community Health Centre, Dr Moopen’s Medical College and two relief camps at Meppadi.

Massive landslides triggered by torrential rains hit Mundakkai, Chooralmala, Attamala, and Noolpuzha hamlets in the early hours of Tuesday, killing 173 people, including women and children, so far.

