Congress leader Revanth Reddy announced as next CM of Telangana

Congress leader Revanth Reddy will be the next Telangana chief minister and the swearing in will take place on December 7, the Congress said on Tuesday

Revanth Reddy. Pic/X

Telangana Congress chief Revanth Reddy will be the next Telangana chief minister and the swearing in will take place on December 7, the Congress said on Tuesday, the PTI reported.

Announcing the decision at the party headquarters on Tuesday, AICC general secretary K C Venugopal said the swearing-in will take place on Thursday in Hyderabad.

"After considering the report of observers and after discussion with senior leaders, the Congress president has decided to go with Revanth Reddy as the leader of the Congress Legislature Party (CLP) in Telangana," he said, according to the PTI.

Revanth Reddy was the frontrunner for the top post in the state after the party staged a stupendous victory in assembly elections by winning 64 seats in Telangana, upstaging the BRS.

Venugopal said the Congress Legislature Party in Telangana had unanimously decided to authorise the Congress president to take a decision to appoint the CLP leader in its meeting earlier.

He said that the party had appointed four observers including Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar, Deepa Dasmunshi, Ajoy Kumar and K J George, besides AICC general secretary in-charge Manikrao Thakre.

Shivakumar and Manikrao Thakre were present as Venugopal announced the party high command's decision on Telangana.

Meanwhile, earlier in the day, the supporters of Telangana Congress president held demonstrations in Hyderabad on Tuesday demanding that Revanth Reddy be made the Chief Minister as he steered the party to victory, as per the ANI.

A supporter said that Congress registered victory in Telangana due to the crucial role played by Revanth Reddy in the state.

Speaking to ANI, supporters of Telangana Congress chief said, "We have no other demand. We fought the BJP and BRS for so many days. 65 MLAs won due to one Revanth Reddy. We want nothing else except Revanth Reddy to be made the CM."

Revanth Reddy's supporters held placards which had written 'We want Revanth Reddy as CM'.

After its mega win in Telangana, the Congress Legislature Party (CLP) held a meeting of the newly elected MLAs in Hyderabad's Gandhi Bhawan on Monday.

Coming out of the party meeting, Congress leader DK Shivakuamar said that all the newly elected MLAs have authorized Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge to appoint the Congress legislature party leader.

"All the members of the newly elected Congress party unanimously resolved to authorise Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge to appoint the Congress legislature party leader. All have decided that whatever the high command decides, we will go by that", said Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar.

After a sweeping victory in Karnataka, Congress' guarantees in Telangana have proved to be a game changer for the party in Telangana, India's youngest state. The Congress scored a massive victory in Telangana by bagging 64 seats in the 119-member Assembly state.

(with PTI and ANI inputs)

