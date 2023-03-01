Congress leader Salman Khurshid slams Centre over BBC documentary on PM Modi

The central government, in January, issued directions for blocking YouTube videos and Twitter posts sharing links to the controversial BBC documentary 'India: The Modi Question'

Senior Congress leader Salman Khurshid

Responding to the recent BBC docuseries on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, senior Congress leader Salman Khurshid on Tuesday said that restricting the documentary from being shown to the public reflects cowardness.

Salman Khurshid in an interview with ANI said the UK-based broadcaster is a respected organization in the world.

"We as a people in this country, believe in freedom, and if somebody fails to stand by freedom then everybody has a right to point out to them that they have failed. BBC is not just an ordinary organization. It is an important organization and highly respected in the world. BBC has done the research and has some interest in something that happened in the country. Proscribing it [the documentary] or restricting it from being shown to the public is not the answer. It shows the element of cowardness and guilt," he said.

The Ministry of External Affairs had termed it a "propaganda piece", saying it reflected a "colonial mindset".

