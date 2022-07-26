Breaking News
Congress leaders, workers stage 'satyagraha' in Nagpur against ED summons to Sonia Gandhi

Updated on: 26 July,2022 02:29 PM IST  |  Nagpur
Gandhi appeared before the ED for second round of questioning in the case on Tuesday

Congress leaders and workers staged a 'satyagraha', a sit-in protest, at Sanvidhan Square in Maharashtra's Nagpur on Tuesday condemning the Enforcement Directorate's (ED) summons to party president Sonia Gandhi in a money laundering case linked to the National Herald newspaper.

Gandhi appeared before the ED for second round of questioning in the case on Tuesday.

In a show of solidarity to Gandhi, senior Congress leaders and workers wearing black ribbons gathered at Sanvidhan Square and staged a sit-in protest.


"The ED action is wrong and undemocratic. It is a conspiracy to finish off the Opposition in the country by misusing constitutional agencies," Senior Congress leader and former union minister Vilas Muttemwar said.

The Congress' Nagpur city unit chief Vikas Thakre and Vishal Muttemwar, the chairman of the Maharashtra Pradesh Congress Committee's (MPCC) social media department, claimed that this kind of thing has never happened in the past the way the government was trying to finish off the Opposition.

