Congress leaders, workers stage 'satyagraha' in Nagpur against ED summons to Sonia Gandhi

Gandhi appeared before the ED for second round of questioning in the case on Tuesday

Representative image

Congress leaders and workers staged a 'satyagraha', a sit-in protest, at Sanvidhan Square in Maharashtra's Nagpur on Tuesday condemning the Enforcement Directorate's (ED) summons to party president Sonia Gandhi in a money laundering case linked to the National Herald newspaper.

Gandhi appeared before the ED for second round of questioning in the case on Tuesday.

In a show of solidarity to Gandhi, senior Congress leaders and workers wearing black ribbons gathered at Sanvidhan Square and staged a sit-in protest.

Also read: 4 Congress MPs suspended for entire Monsoon session over 'unruly behaviour'



"The ED action is wrong and undemocratic. It is a conspiracy to finish off the Opposition in the country by misusing constitutional agencies," Senior Congress leader and former union minister Vilas Muttemwar said.

The Congress' Nagpur city unit chief Vikas Thakre and Vishal Muttemwar, the chairman of the Maharashtra Pradesh Congress Committee's (MPCC) social media department, claimed that this kind of thing has never happened in the past the way the government was trying to finish off the Opposition.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.