Breaking News
Mumbai: Cuffe Parade reels from ‘unsavoury activities’
Punjab terror conspiracy case: Arrested Babbar Khalsa man worked as a crane operator at Mumbai Metro site
Borivli hawker menace: Will resume services soon on Borivli road cleared of hawkers, says BEST undertaking
Mumbai: Drunk airport staffer misbehaves with woman at the parking lot
Kurla BEST bus crash: Driver seeks bail, claims mechanical fault in bus
shot-button
E-paper E-paper
Home > News > India News > Article > Congress moves SC over changes in election rules

Congress moves SC over changes in election rules

Updated on: 25 December,2024 09:00 AM IST  |  Hyderabad
Agencies |

Top

Ramesh said the Election Commission, a Constitutional body charged with the conduct of free and fair elections cannot be allowed to unilaterally, and without public consultation, amend such a vital law in such a brazen manner

Congress moves SC over changes in election rules

Supreme Court of India. File Pic

Listen to this article
Congress moves SC over changes in election rules
x
00:00

The Congress on Tuesday filed a writ petition in the SC challenging the recent amendments to the Conduct of Election Rules, 1961 and expressed hope that the apex court will help restore the “fast eroding” integrity of the electoral process. The government has tweaked an election rule to prevent public inspection of certain electronic documents such as CCTV camera and webcasting footage as well as video recordings of candidates.


AICC general secretary Jairam Ramesh, who filed the petition, said, “The integrity of the electoral process is fast eroding. Hopefully the Supreme Court will help restore it.” “A writ has just been filed in the Supreme Court challenging the recent amendments to the Conduct of Election Rules, 1961,” he said in a post on X.


Ramesh said the Election Commission, a Constitutional body charged with the conduct of free and fair elections cannot be allowed to unilaterally, and without public consultation, amend such a vital law in such a brazen manner.


This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

national news hyderabad supreme court congress jairam ramesh

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK