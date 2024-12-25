Congress moves SC over changes in election rules

Ramesh said the Election Commission, a Constitutional body charged with the conduct of free and fair elections cannot be allowed to unilaterally, and without public consultation, amend such a vital law in such a brazen manner

Supreme Court of India. File Pic

The Congress on Tuesday filed a writ petition in the SC challenging the recent amendments to the Conduct of Election Rules, 1961 and expressed hope that the apex court will help restore the “fast eroding” integrity of the electoral process. The government has tweaked an election rule to prevent public inspection of certain electronic documents such as CCTV camera and webcasting footage as well as video recordings of candidates.

AICC general secretary Jairam Ramesh, who filed the petition, said, “The integrity of the electoral process is fast eroding. Hopefully the Supreme Court will help restore it.” “A writ has just been filed in the Supreme Court challenging the recent amendments to the Conduct of Election Rules, 1961,” he said in a post on X.

Ramesh said the Election Commission, a Constitutional body charged with the conduct of free and fair elections cannot be allowed to unilaterally, and without public consultation, amend such a vital law in such a brazen manner.

