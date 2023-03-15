Breaking News
Mumbai: Leopard walks straight into Malad trap
Mumbai: Ex-Ranji player arrested for duping city firm of Rs 12 lakh
Mumbai: SSC students lose books, hall tickets in Malad fire
Maharashtra: How Mumbai-Pune e-way mishaps fell 30 per cent in one year
Mumbai: Clogged Nehru Nagar nullah gives rise to mosquito menace
shot-button

Get Your Mid-Day Gold Yearly Subscription now at Rs 899 Rs 499!

Home > News > India News > Article > Congress MPs demand summoning of SEBI chief other officials on Adani Hindenburg issue

Congress MPs demand summoning of SEBI chief, other officials on Adani-Hindenburg issue

Updated on: 15 March,2023 08:32 PM IST  |  New Delhi
PTI |

Top

Manish Tewari of the Congress raised the demand during a meeting of the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Finance but BJP members opposed it saying the issue was sub-judice

Congress MPs demand summoning of SEBI chief, other officials on Adani-Hindenburg issue

A signage of Adani group. Pic/AFP


Congress MPs on Wednesday sought examining of SEBI and RBI chiefs, officials of the Ministry of Corporate Affairs and other regulatory bodies by a parliamentary panel on finance to ascertain whether there were any failures on their part on the Adani issue.


Manish Tewari of the Congress raised the demand during a meeting of the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Finance but BJP members opposed it saying the issue was sub-judice.



Tewari was supported by party colleagues Gaurav Gogoi and Pramod Tiwari, TMC MP Saugata Roy and BJD's Pinaki Misra and Amar Patnaik during the meeting, sources said.


They added that BJP MPs Ravi Shankar Prasad, SS Ahluwalia and Sushil Kumar Modi strongly opposed the demand saying the issue is sub-judice as the Supreme Court is looking into the issue and has set up a committee in this regard.

Also read: SEBI investigating market allegations against Adani group companies: MoS Finance

The sources said Tewari stated that the chiefs of SEBI, RBI and other regulatory agencies were required to be examined to ascertain whether there was any regulatory failure on the Adani group share meltdown on Indian stock markets after the Hindenburg report came out.

Committee chairman Jayant Sinha asked the Congress members to give in writing their demand, the sources said, adding that the opposition members said this was part of the panel's work to oversee the regulatory framework.

The issue was discussed for over an hour but remained inconclusive.

The Finance Committee met in Parliament complex to get a briefing by the representatives of Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation on the subject 'Issues related to MPLAD Scheme' and for consideration and adoption of draft reports on Demands for Grants (2023-24).

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.

Do you practice ecotourism?
news India news india congress bharatiya janata party MID DAY

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK