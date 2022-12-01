×
Breaking News
?news-india-news-article-breakingnews">Mumbai: Recaptured bank robber slits his throat in lock-up
Measles outbreak in Mumbai: Parents to get a call day before kid’s vaccination
Shraddha Walkar murder case: What the Delhi cops have so far
Mumbai: ‘Substandard quality’ makes AC locals uncool
Mumbai: Work order for Gokhale bridge in 15 days, says BMC

Subcribe to Mid-day Gold with just Rs. 899 /Year

Home > News > India News > Article > Congress opposes decision to install Chhatrapati Shivaji statue in Mangaluru

Congress opposes decision to install Chhatrapati Shivaji statue in Mangaluru

Updated on: 01 December,2022 02:37 PM IST  |  Mangaluru
PTI |

Top

The MCC at its meeting on October 29 approved an agenda for installing a statue of Shivaji at Mahaveer circle (Pumpwell circle) in the city, considering a demand from the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maratha Association

Congress opposes decision to install Chhatrapati Shivaji statue in Mangaluru

Representative Image


Congress members in the Mangaluru City Corporation (MCC) council have raised objections against the proposal to install a statue of Chhatrapati Shivaji in the city.


The MCC at its meeting on October 29 approved an agenda for installing a statue of Shivaji at Mahaveer circle (Pumpwell circle) in the city, considering a demand from the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maratha Association.



When the council met on Wednesday, Opposition leader Naveen D'Souza opposed the move pointing out the position of the Maharashtra Ekikaran Samiti (MES) against Karnataka.


He said it is improper to install Shivaji statue in the city at a time when the MES is trying to disrupt peace on the Karnataka-Maharashtra border. He suggested that a statue of Koti-Chennaya, the twin warriors of Tulunadu, could be installed instead of the Shivaji statue.

Also Read: Mangaluru blast: Accused got ISIS training, taught same to over 40 people, says Union minister Shobha Karandlaje

Congress member Shashidhar Hegde also said statue of one of the freedom fighters and achievers from the coastal region should be considered.

BJP members countered the criticism, saying the Congress has made it a habit to oppose Hindu leaders. The party's corporators said the name of Shivaji should not be limited to Maharashtra.

As the verbal duel between the corporators continued, the council chief whip Premananda Shetty said the proposal had already been approved in the last meeting and the opposition's objections were recorded. 

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.
congress national news india India news news

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK