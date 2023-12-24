Congress party formation 2023: Birth & evolution of INC was dawn of Indian politics

The Indian National Congress (INC) was founded in 1885 and played a pivotal role in India's nationalist movement for independence. The Congress Party has been a catalyst for India's political evolution; Congress party formation 2023 will be the 138th year of party's establishment.

At a conference on the partition of India in June 1947, are (from left) President of the Indian National Congress Acharya J B Kripalani, Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, Advisor to the Viceroy Sir Eric Melville, Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru and Lord Mountbatten. Pic/Getty Images

The foundation of the Indian National Congress (INC), often known as the Congress Party, was a watershed moment in India's political history, influencing the country's war for independence and subsequent political evolution. The Congress Party, founded in 1885, developed as a catalyst for India's nationalist movement, propelled by a powerful force of ideals and aspirations. Congress party formation 2023 will be the 138th year of the party's establishment.

The fundamental motivation for the creation of the Congress Party was to create a forum for Indians to express their concerns and ambitions in the face of colonial rule. The Congress, led by famous individuals such as Allan Octavian Hume, Dadabhai Naoroji, and Womesh Chunder Bonnerjee, initially sought to provide a forum for interaction between the British administration and Indian leaders.

However, as the Congress grew in strength, its primary ideals moved beyond mere conversation with colonial governments. It became a forerunner of India's quest for self-government, calling for greater Indian participation in the country's administration and decision-making processes.

The motivating reason behind the Congress Party's rise was a sense of nationalism and a strong yearning for India's independence. It acted as a unifying platform for many ideologies, regions, and communities, establishing a feeling of collective identity among Indians fighting for independence from colonial authority.

The Congress Party witnessed considerable alterations over time, growing from its basic role as a conversation forum to becoming the vanguard of India's freedom movement. It led several movements, including Mahatma Gandhi's Non-Cooperation Movement, the Civil Disobedience Movement, and the Quit India Movement, all aimed at obtaining India's independence from British rule.

The emphasis of the Congress Party on inclusive politics, secularism, and social justice was critical in creating India's post-independence identity. Its commitment to tolerance and inclusivity echoed the ethos of a varied nation seeking unity in diversity.

The Congress Party's legacy is firmly established in Indian political history, and it remains an important role in the country's democratic system. While the party's dominance has shifted throughout time, its core values of nationalism, secularism, and inclusive governance continue to resonate in India's political environment.