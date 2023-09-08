Breaking News
Mumbai: These are city’s dirtiest wards
Maharashtra: The empty posts that are making state lose fight vs malnutrition
Mumbai: 26-year-old held in massive cyber fraud; mastermind at large
Mumbai: DRI makes historic seizure of betel nuts worth Rs 32cr
Mumbai: Three held for security breach at Yellow Gate

Get Your Mid-Day Gold Yearly Subscription now at Rs 899 Rs 499!

Home > News > India News > Article > Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge not invited to G20 gala dinner Rahul Gandhi

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge not invited to G20 gala dinner: Rahul Gandhi

Updated on: 08 September,2023 04:06 PM IST  |  London
PTI |

Top

Congress Party chief and the leader of the opposition in the Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge has not been invited to the G20 gala dinner, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said here on Friday and accused the government that it doesn't value the leaders of 60 per cent of India's population

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge not invited to G20 gala dinner: Rahul Gandhi

File Photo

Listen to this article
Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge not invited to G20 gala dinner: Rahul Gandhi
x
00:00

Congress Party chief and the leader of the opposition in the Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge has not been invited to the G20 gala dinner, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said here on Friday and accused the government that it doesn't value the leaders of 60 per cent of India's population.


President Droupadi Murmu will host the dinner on Saturday at Bharat Mandapam, the venue for the G20 summit of world leaders.


Interacting with the media at Brussels Press Club in Brussels, Gandhi said the government's action tells about its thinking.


"It tells you it tells you something," Gandhi said in response to a question.

"They have decided not to invite the Leader of the Opposition (Kharge). It tells you it tells you something. It tells you that they don't value the leader of 60% of India's population," he said.

"It is something that people should think about why they are feeling the need to do that and what is the type of thinking that goes behind that," he said.
Gandhi is currently on a three-nation European tour to Belgium, France and Norway.

He held closed-door meetings with some members of the European Parliament (MEPs) in Brussels on Thursday.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.

Will you take intranasal vaccine as a precautionary dose?
india national news rahul gandhi congress Mallikarjun Kharge london

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK