Congress rally in Nagpur: Will undertake caste census after coming to power at Centre, says Rahul Gandhi

Rahul Gandhi addressing the rally in Nagpur on Thursday. Pic/PTI

Congress on Thursday organised a massive rally in Maharashtra Nagpur district where party leader Rahul Gandhi said that Congress will undertake caste census after coming to power at the Centre, reported the PTI.

Addressing the rally on the occasion of the Congress' 139th foundation day, Rahul Gandhi said unemployment in the country has reached its highest point in the last 40 years.

Speaking at the rally which was named 'Hain Tayyar Hum', where the Congress kickstarted its campaign for next year's Lok Sabha elections, Gandhi said there is a battle of two ideologies in the country.

"Unlike the BJP, even a junior Congress worker can question and disagree with top party leaders," he said.

Vice chancellors are being appointed not on the basis of merit but because they belong to a particular organisation, he said, as per the PTI.

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge and many top party leaders from Maharashtra and other states took part in the event, while its former president Sonia

Gandhi and general secretary Priyanka Gandhi did not attend the rally.

Earlier, Maharashtra Congress chief Nana Patole on Wednesday said the party will give a message of change to defeat the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) at the Centre, he said, according to the PTI.

The mega event assumed significance as it was being held in Nagpur, where the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh's (RSS) headquarters and 'Deekshabhoomi', the historic place where Dr B R Ambedkar embraced Buddhism, are located.

"The rally, with the theme 'Hain Tayyar Hum' (we are ready), will send a good message throughout the country. The Congress will sound the bugle for the Lok Sabha polls due next year," party MLA from Nagpur Nitin Raut told PTI.

Elaborate preparations were made for the mega rally at Dighori in Nagpur where lakhs of people and Congress workers attended the event, as per party leaders.

Nana Patole claimed the BJP was misusing the Enforcement Directorate, Central Bureau of Investigation and Income Tax Department to suppress opposition voices.

"They (opposition leaders) are being intimidated. Over 100 MPs are suspended for questioning the security breach at Parliament. But the Congress is not scared of such action. Just as the world's most powerful British were forced to leave the country, we will make this dictatorial BJP sit at home as well," he added, as per the PTI.

While inflation and problems of farmers, workers and youth have become serious issues, the government systems are under siege, he alleged.

(with PTI inputs)

