Congress realising its 'sin' after defaming Bajrang Dal, but people of Karnataka won't forgive it: VHP

Bajrang Dal workers stage a protest against Congress' manifesto for Karnataka elections. Pic/PTI

The Congress is now realising that it has committed "a sin by defaming Bajrang Dal" but the people of Karnataka will not forgive it, the Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) said on Thursday.

The people of the state will make the Congress pay for its "sin" in the May 10 assembly polls, the VHP said and demanded that Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge apologise to the Hindu society and get his party manifesto changed immediately.

The VHP's remarks came a day after senior Congress leader and former Karnataka chief minister Veerappa Moily said there was no suggestion before the party to ban Bajrang Dal if elected to power and that the party had promised action against such organisations in its poll manifesto in the backdrop of the Supreme Court's observations against hate politics.

Bajrang Dal is the youth wing of the RSS-affiliated VHP.

Reacting to Moily's remarks, VHP joint general secretary Surendra Jain said in a video message, "Within two days, the Congress realised that they cannot impose a ban on Bajrang Dal."

"No matter what they say now, the people of the country will not forgive them and the people of Karnataka will make them pay for their sin," Jain said.

"The Congress started a war against Lord Ram and faced drubbings earlier and now by starting a war against Bajrang Bali it has ensured its total decimation," he added.

VHP national spokesperson Vinod Bansal also hit out at the Congress and demanded, "Congress president must apologise to the Hindu society and get their manifesto changed immediately."

"Congress is now realising that they have committed a sin by defaming Bajarang bhakts. But, it will not get pardoned by the people of Karnataka, the birthplace of Hanuman ji," he tweeted.

In its election manifesto for the May 10 Karnataka Assembly polls, the Congress had on Tuesday said it was committed to take firm and decisive action against individuals and organisations such as the Bajrang Dal and the Popular Front of India (PFI) "spreading hatred" among communities on grounds of caste and religion.

VHP joint general secretary Jain said the Congress does not have the political or social stature required to take such action against Bajrang Dal.

"The people of the country are not with the Congress which divides society and spreads violence. The people of the country are with Bajrang Dal, a patriotic organisation, which is always ready to serve and protect society."

