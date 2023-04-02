Congress should also apologise to OBCs: BJP

"This is a welcome step. Though delayed, the Congress has shown faith in the judicial system," BJP national spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla told reporters at a presser

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. File Pic

The Congress has finally shown its faith in the judicial system and it should now also apologise to backward classes for "insulting" them, the BJP said on Sunday following reports that Rahul Gandhi will file an appeal against his conviction in a defamation case.

"This is a welcome step. Though delayed, the Congress has shown faith in the judicial system," BJP national spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla told reporters at a presser.

Replying to a question, he noted that Congress leaders had been till recently protesting the court's conviction of Gandhi by wearing black clothes and with "black intentions".

Though it is worth pondering as to why the Congress took so many days to move a higher court for its "top" leader, when it has done so within hours in some other cases, he said.

Also Read: If opposition's JPC demand is put in the bin, sadly bills will be passed in the din, says Congress

Gandhi will on Monday file an appeal before a court in Surat in Gujarat against his conviction in a criminal defamation case.

He is likely to remain present in the sessions court when the plea will be filed challenging the lower court's order sentencing him to two years in jail, sources said on Sunday.

Poonawalla also attacked Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar for communal violence at some places in the state following Ram Navami processions and accused him of practising "appeasement" and not acting against accused.

The RJD rule always brings "jungle raaj" and "danga raaj," he alleged. Kumar in alliance with the RJD has become helpless, he claimed.

The BJP spokesperson also criticised West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee for violence of similar nature and said her government is of "dictatorial mindset".

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.