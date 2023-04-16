Breaking News
Mumbai: Goregaon East’s year-old dhol pathak silenced forever
Mumbai: Three years after Dahisar land deal expose, Kirit Somaiya seeks FIR
Mumbai: Man booked for abusing cop in Dadar
Mumbai: Contractor yet to be issued notice for city’s water woes
Mumbai: Casting director running prostitution racket held
shot-button

Get Your Mid-Day Gold Yearly Subscription now at Rs 899 Rs 499!

Home > News > India News > Article > Congress slams govt over Antigua and Barbuda courts Mehul Choksi ruling

Congress slams govt over Antigua and Barbuda court's Mehul Choksi ruling

Updated on: 16 April,2023 06:22 PM IST  |  New Delhi
PTI |

Top

The opposition party also alleged that "repeated negligence" shows that this is being done "intentionally"

Congress slams govt over Antigua and Barbuda court's Mehul Choksi ruling

Jairam Ramesh. File Pic


The Congress on Sunday attacked the Centre after a court in Antigua and Barbuda reportedly ordered that fugitive diamantaire Mehul Choksi cannot be removed from the Caribbean country, alleging that this happened due to the government's "negligence".


The opposition party also alleged that "repeated negligence" shows that this is being done "intentionally".



According to media reports, a court in Antigua and Barbuda has ruled in favour of Choksi, wanted in a Rs 13,000-crore scam in the Punjab National Bank, ordering that he cannot be removed from that country.


In a tweet in Hindi, Congress general secretary, communications, Jairam Ramesh said, "Modi ji's 'Mehul Bhai' has been enjoying abroad for many years with the money looted from our banks. Earlier his red corner notice was cancelled, now this decision of the court has come."

Also Read: Sharad Pawar told Uddhav NCP will never join hands with BJP, claims Sanjay Raut

"All this has happened because of the negligence of the Modi government. It is clear from the repeated negligence that this is being done intentionally," Ramesh alleged.

The name of fugitive businessman Choksi was removed from the Interpol database of Red Notices on the basis of his plea to the Lyon-headquartered agency.
Red Notice is the highest level of alert by the 195-member strong International Police cooperation organisation Interpol to locate and provisionally arrest a fugitive pending extradition, surrender, or similar legal action.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

Are you a Twitter user?
congress news India news national news india

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK