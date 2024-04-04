Breaking News
Lok Sabha elections 2024: Won’t succumb to pressure, says Amol Kirtikar
Exclusive: RoRo could damage protected Vasai fort
Navi Mumbai: Why veteran cop turned kidnapper
Mumbai: Digital fines won’t curb corruption, say citizens
Lok Sabha elections 2024: Eknath Shinde drops two MPs including party’s seniormost
shot-button
Subscription Subscription
Home > News > India News > Article > Congress spokesperson Gourav Vallabh joins BJP
<< Back to Elections 2024

Congress spokesperson Gourav Vallabh joins BJP

Updated on: 04 April,2024 10:45 PM IST  |  New Delhi
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

Vallabh said he was joining the ruling party due to his support for Prime Minister Narendra Modi's agenda of "Viksit Bharat"

Congress spokesperson Gourav Vallabh joins BJP

Gourav Vallabh joins BJP. Pic/PTI

Listen to this article
Congress spokesperson Gourav Vallabh joins BJP
x
00:00

Gourav Vallabh, who was seen as an articulate Congress spokesperson, quit the Congress on Thursday and joined the BJP. Alongwith Gourav, former Bihar Congress president Anil Sharma and RJD leader Upendra Prasad also joined the BJP in the presence of its national general secretary Vinod Tawde.


Gourav Vallabh shared his resignation letter written to Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on social media platform X. Vallabh said, "I can neither raise anti-Sanatan slogans nor abuse wealth creators day in and day out. Therefore, I resign from all posts and primary membership of the party." 


He said he was not feeling comfortable with the directionless way the party was moving, adding that he was joining the ruling party due to his support for Prime Minister Narendra Modi's agenda of "Viksit Bharat".


As per PTI report, at the joining ceremony in the BJP, he hit out at the Congress over its economic policies. He said it ridicules the policies of reforms, liberalisation and globalisation pursued by former prime minister Manmohan Singh because of its dislike for Modi whom its leaders abuse all day. He said he always wanted the construction of Ram temple in Ayodhya and could not accept the Congress' decision to not go to the consecration ceremony.

"Congress leaders and allies raised questions on Sanatan Dharma but the party gave no response," he said. Vallabh said he always pursued issues-based politics and was attracted to Modi's agenda of "Viksit Bharat".

Meanwhile in Maharashtra recently, daughter-in-law of former Lok Sabha Speaker and Congress stalwart Shivraj Patil, Dr Archana Chakurkar joined the BJP. Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and state BJP chief Chandrashekhar Bawankule were also present when Chakurkar joined the party. 

As per reports, she is currently the chairperson of Lifecare Hospital and Research Centre in Udgir, and her husband, Shailesh Chakurkar, is the Congress party's state secretary.

(With PTI inputs)

 

 

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

BJP congress Lok Sabha Elections 2024 India news
<< Back to Elections 2024

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK