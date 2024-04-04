Congress spokesperson Gourav Vallabh joins BJP

Vallabh said he was joining the ruling party due to his support for Prime Minister Narendra Modi's agenda of "Viksit Bharat"

Gourav Vallabh joins BJP.

Gourav Vallabh, who was seen as an articulate Congress spokesperson, quit the Congress on Thursday and joined the BJP. Alongwith Gourav, former Bihar Congress president Anil Sharma and RJD leader Upendra Prasad also joined the BJP in the presence of its national general secretary Vinod Tawde.

Gourav Vallabh shared his resignation letter written to Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on social media platform X. Vallabh said, "I can neither raise anti-Sanatan slogans nor abuse wealth creators day in and day out. Therefore, I resign from all posts and primary membership of the party."

He said he was not feeling comfortable with the directionless way the party was moving, adding that he was joining the ruling party due to his support for Prime Minister Narendra Modi's agenda of "Viksit Bharat".

As per PTI report, at the joining ceremony in the BJP, he hit out at the Congress over its economic policies. He said it ridicules the policies of reforms, liberalisation and globalisation pursued by former prime minister Manmohan Singh because of its dislike for Modi whom its leaders abuse all day. He said he always wanted the construction of Ram temple in Ayodhya and could not accept the Congress' decision to not go to the consecration ceremony.

"Congress leaders and allies raised questions on Sanatan Dharma but the party gave no response," he said. Vallabh said he always pursued issues-based politics and was attracted to Modi's agenda of "Viksit Bharat".

Meanwhile in Maharashtra recently, daughter-in-law of former Lok Sabha Speaker and Congress stalwart Shivraj Patil, Dr Archana Chakurkar joined the BJP. Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and state BJP chief Chandrashekhar Bawankule were also present when Chakurkar joined the party.

As per reports, she is currently the chairperson of Lifecare Hospital and Research Centre in Udgir, and her husband, Shailesh Chakurkar, is the Congress party's state secretary.

(With PTI inputs)