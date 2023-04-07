Congress support's Chhatrapati Shivaji's inclusive Hindutva, says Nana Patole

Patole was replying to a question on state minister and Bharatiya Janata Party leader Chandrakant Patil's statement that he would try to bring bitter adversaries Uddhav Thackeray and chief minister Eknath Shinde together on the plank of Hindutva

Nana Patole. File Pic

Maharashtra Congress chief Nana Patole on Friday said his party supported the Hindutva of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, which was inclusive and was not about bearing grudges against anyone.

He was replying to a question on state minister and Bharatiya Janata Party leader Chandrakant Patil's statement that he would try to bring bitter adversaries Uddhav Thackeray and chief minister Eknath Shinde together on the plank of Hindutva.

"Our stance is very clear. The Congress is with the Hindutva of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj and will remain with it. Hindutva is a culture and Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj took a stand of taking everyone along instead of keeping grudges," Patole said.

Asked about CM Shinde's visit to Ayodhya on April 9, Patole said he too would be visiting the temple town in Uttar Pradesh soon.

"I have an invite to visit Ayodhya but have not been able to go as I have been busy with work. But I will be visiting Ayodhya soon," Patole said.

Shinde rebelled against Thackeray in June last year, split the Shiv Sena and brought down the Maha Vikas Aghadi government, which also included the Congress and Nationalist Congress Party.

Shinde became CM with the support of the BJP, and has since faced "traitor" barbs from Thackeray's Shiv Sena (UBT).

